Highlights Roofe haunted QPR with more than 20% of his Leeds goals coming against them, cementing his status as their nemesis on the pitch.

Despite a slow start at Leeds, Roofe eventually found his scoring touch, with a hat-trick against QPR being a standout performance.

Rangers fans got their wish when Roofe moved on from England, where he went on to achieve success and struggle with injuries in Scotland.

There was a period in time where Kemar Roofe was terrorising many a defence in the Championship, and Queens Park Rangers will vouch for that as much as anyone.

The former Leeds United star had the Hoops in the palm of his hand during his three-year stint at Elland Road, with six goals in his five appearances against the club, tasting defeat just once in the process.

His boundless energy and knack for popping up in the box at the right time got the ex-Oxford United man plenty of goalscoring opportunities in his time with the Yorkshire side, although a return of 28 goals in 110 league games might not reflect those facts.

The striker obviously brought his A-game when he went up against the R’s though, with over 20% of his goals for Leeds coming against the West London side; so they would have been glad to see the back of him once he made the move away from England.

Kemar Roofe goalscoring record vs Queens Park Rangers

After starting his career at West Bromwich Albion, Roofe’s early career was spent on loan at numerous EFL clubs, with Northampton Town, Cheltenham Town and Colchester United all utilising his abilities up top for brief periods as he started to find his feet in the game.

His final temporary move was to Oxford, and that is where it really caught fire for the striker, with six goals in 16 league matches towards the tail end of the 14/15 campaign enough to convince the U’s to sign him on a permanent basis for the following campaign.

His solitary season in League Two at the Kassam Stadium proved he was a step above the level, with 18 goals in 40 league matches firing his side to promotion, as well as making him a target for many clubs higher up the football pyramid.

It was Leeds United who won the race to make the marksman theirs, with the Whites stumping up a reported £3 million fee to bring him to the club, as they went in search of a return to Premier League football.

The Elland Road faithful must have not been able to believe their eyes in the striker’s first season at the club, with his hefty price tag looming large the forward only mustered three goals in his first campaign in Yorkshire.

None of those three goals came against QPR, which must have lulled them into a false sense of security the next time they came up against Leeds and Roofe, with the striker netting a hat-trick at Loftus Road to earn himself the match ball as a souvenir.

Two first-time finishes from crosses put his side two goals to the good - one with his head and another improvised effort - before rounding off the scoring with a cooly taken goal on the break late on to seal all three points for his side.

Kemar Roofe goals vs Queens Park Rangers Saturday 9th December 2017 QPR 1-3 Leeds United (3) Sunday 6th May 2018 Leeds United 2-0 QPR Saturday 8th December 2018 Leeds United 2-1 QPR (2)

You’d think Rangers would have heeded the warning to give Roofe the time and day to pick his spot from inside the penalty area, but that is exactly what he got on the final day of that season, as his acrobatic finish earned him a 14th goal of the season, and a fourth against Rangers of the campaign.

New season, same story. Roofe turned the game against Rangers upside down with two goals either side of halftime in the 18/19 season, with a poacher’s effort just before the interval added to by a penalty to make the scoreline 2-1 to the home side at Elland Road, furthering cementing his status as the Hoops’ nemesis.

Roofe moves ends Rangers goalscoring run

But Rangers fans wouldn’t have to wait long for the news they had been waiting for, as the striker got a move to Belgian side Anderlecht at the end of that season, meaning they would never have to see him terrorise their club again.

After leaving England, Roofe went on to score six times in 13 matches in the Jupiler Pro League during a COVID-19-hit season, before making the move to Scotland to join Glasgow Rangers.

The striker has gone on to earn trophies as well as feature in Europe regularly for the Ibrox side, although he has found game time hard to come by after a serious knee injury suffered in 2022.

It was short, it was sweet, but his time in Yorkshire will not be fondly remembered by those from the White City; the Roofe was on fire against the Hoops, and no one could put him out.