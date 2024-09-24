Keith Wyness has warned against Leeds United sacking Daniel Farke at this stage.

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness pointed to Birmingham City's sacking of John Eustace as a warning of what can happen to a team if they sack a manager too quickly.

At Blues, Eustace had been doing an excellent job and had even guided the Midlands club into the play-offs, but that wasn't enough for the hierarchy at St Andrew's.

They appointed Wayne Rooney as Eustace's replacement - and that proved to be a crucial moment in the season for all the wrong reasons - with Birmingham being relegated to League One at the end of last term.

This season, Leeds have made a respectable start to the 2024/25 campaign and currently sit in sixth place, which is a good position to be in at this stage of the campaign.

Championship table (1st-6th) (As of September 24th, 2024) P GD Pts 1 West Brom 6 8 16 2 Sunderland 6 9 15 3 Burnley 6 9 13 4 Blackburn Rovers 6 6 12 5 Sheffield United 6 6 12 6 Leeds United 6 5 11

The Whites may have hoped to be even higher in the division, but at this early stage of the season, their position doesn't really matter, as long as they are in the promotion mix.

A 2-0 away win at Cardiff City last weekend allowed the Whites to secure their place in the play-offs for now, but it remains to be seen whether they can retain their place there.

Keith Wyness sends Daniel Farke warning to Leeds United

Things haven't exactly been easy for Leeds boss Farke despite their decent start, because they have dropped points in games they should have looked to get something from.

Their Carabao Cup defeat against Middlesbrough was disappointing - and they would have wanted to secure a win in their draw against Portsmouth and at least a draw in their home loss against Burnley.

Despite these disappointing setbacks, Wyness believes Leeds shouldn't be looking to dismiss Farke too early on.

He told Football Insider: "Birmingham is a great example of owners who thought they knew everything about football, hired Wayne Rooney and ended up in League One. That’s a serious example of what can go wrong when you act too quickly. They made some big mistakes.

"American owners can do that, but any nationality can do that – there have been terrible British owners as well.

"It’s a desire for success, but the way to that in football isn’t always so quick.

"I think Farke is a good manager, he’s good for Leeds. He’s had to readjust the squad and get going, so any kneejerk reaction would be wrong."

Keith Wyness is right about Daniel Farke

Farke is a talented manager who has been there and done it at this level.

It would be hard to see Leeds following Birmingham's path if they sacked their manager, because the Whites have a very talented squad that has the ability to secure promotion.

But the Whites have stability with Farke at the moment and fans should be looking to retain faith in him.

Wyness makes the point about how Farke has had to re-adjust his squad and it's a valid one, because there was a lot of movement both in and out of the club during the summer.

And after guiding the club to a 90-point total last term, he deserves another crack at promotion with the West Yorkshire side.