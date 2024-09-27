Keith Wyness believes Leeds United shouldn't have any concerns despite Red Bull's decision to agree sponsorship deals with other clubs.

He made these comments to Football Insider, with the energy drinks company now sponsoring five Premier League clubs.

Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United have all put pen to paper on deals, with these agreements coming after Red Bull became a minority stakeholder in the West Yorkshire club earlier this year.

They are also the Whites' front-of-shirt sponsor - and that's something that has caused discussion online.

Red Bull are not only present on the English football scene, but they also play a big part in other clubs around the world, with RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig among the teams they are also heavily involved in.

They also have a thriving Formula One team, with Max Verstappen establishing himself as one of the best drivers in the world after dominating the sport in recent years.

He may not have secured as many Grand Prix victories recently, but the Red Bull team have created some excellent memories in recent years.

Red Bull are a big company, but having taken an interest in quite a few sports teams, some Leeds fans may be concerned that they will have less of a focus on the Whites in the future, especially after they secured sponsorship agreements with clubs in the English top flight.

But with the company actually owning a stake in the club, Wyness believes they will continue to take an active interest in the Championship side.

He said: "There’ll be no concern at Leeds. With Leeds, Red Bull have got equity in the club – so it’s different to being a sponsor.

"I think they’ve got a big interest in Leeds and the club are pushing ahead with the stadium plans, which shows their ambition.

"We all know Leeds are a massive club and they deserve that new stadium. Elland Road has passed its sell-by date for many reasons.

"Red Bull are big in football, it’s something which has worked for them. They’re a big player and they’re just trying to protect their market share by sponsoring these other clubs in the football market."

Red Bull will surely be excited about Leeds United's future

Wyness makes a good point.

With Red Bull having a stake in the club, they will take a deep interest in the Whites and their success.

And even if they were just a sponsor, there are plenty of reasons to sit up and take notice of the West Yorkshire side.

They have endured a mixed start to the season, but they are still in the top six and the fact their season has been viewed as mixed just shows how highly the team is rated.

Championship Table (1st-6th) (As of September 27th, 2024) P GD Pts 1 West Bromwich Albion 6 8 16 2 Sunderland 6 9 15 3 Burnley 6 9 13 4 Blackburn Rovers 6 6 12 5 Sheffield United 6 6 12 6 Leeds United 6 5 11

The ingredients for them to be successful in the future are there - and it will be interesting to see how they get on this term.

Their stadium expansion plan is also exciting - and it could help the club if they can return to the top tier.