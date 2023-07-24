The Leeds United exodus is set to continue this week with the departure of another first-team player from Daniel Farke's ranks.

There were always expected to be exits when the Whites were relegated from the Premier League, but it has been a real strange sight to see multiple senior players exit on loan deals and not permanently.

Due to relegation, many players had clauses put in their contracts saying they could either leave for a certain price or that they could depart on loan deals in the event of a drop to the Championship.

The likes of Rodrigo, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch and Marc Roca have taken advantage of this and left for top flight clubs in other countries, and there's more to come as Max Wober is set to depart Elland Road too.

Austrian defender Wober only joined United in January from Red Bull Salzburg, but six months down the line he's on the verge of an exit with Borussia Monchengladbach set to add him to their squad for the 2023-24 season, according to The Athletic.

That would leave new head coach Farke somewhat short at centre-back, with Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell his options, as well as Ethan Ampadu if the German decides to utilise him in defence rather than in midfield.

There is seemingly a plan though to strengthen that department when Wober leaves though, as according to the Daily Mail's Simon Jones in his Transfer Confidential column, the club have been keeping tabs on Young Boys centre-back Aurele Amenda with a view to swooping for his services.

Leeds had good fortune in the Swiss market last year when signing Wilfried Gnonto from Zurich, and they will potentially be looking to strike a similar deal for 19-year-old Amenda after taking in some of his performances.

Who is Aurele Amenda?

After captaining Switzerland at under-19's level, Amenda was given a chance in the Young Boys first-team in February 2022 following many years in their academy.

Amenda played four times in the Swiss Super League before the end of the 2021-22 season and in the 2022-23 campaign he was used a lot more, racking up 22 appearances in all competitions for Young Boys.

Towards the end of that season, Amenda was starting on a regular basis and helped Raphael Wicky's side to win the Swiss top tier title before then going on to play for Switzerland's under-21's at the European Championships this summer as they reached the quarter-final stage.

What is Aurele Amenda's contract situation?

Amenda came through the Young Boys academy system and signed a professional contract in 2022, penning a deal that expires in the summer of 2025.

That means that with two years remaining on his contract in Bern, Leeds would probably need to pay a decent seven-figure fee to prize Amenda from the Wankdorf Stadium.

And the youngster's recent outings for Switzerland at the under-21's European Championship may have only enhanced his reputation, which in-turn could make him more pricey - Leeds clearly have money to spend though as they struck a £7 million deal for Ampadu recently so they should have enough to commit to this as well.