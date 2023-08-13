Highlights Leeds United are interested in Everton striker Tom Cannon.

Preston North End seem to be leading the race to sign Cannon and the player could join the Lilywhites next week.

However, Sampdoria, Sunderland and Stoke City are also interested in acquiring him as well as the Whites.

Leeds United are keeping an eye on Everton striker Tom Cannon ahead of a potential approach for the player, according to this morning's Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The Whites are currently in need of adding more attacking firepower to their squad if yesterday's match against Birmingham City is anything to go by, although they did have some of their attacking players absent.

Willy Gnonto, Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville were all absent and St Andrew's but even with this in mind, the West Yorkshire side could benefit from having more faces through the door at Elland Road.

Joe Gelhardt struggled up top against Birmingham and he's one player that could benefit from having more competition in the forward department to maximise his performance levels.

This is why someone like Cannon could be useful - but they aren't the only team looking to take the Irishman away from Goodison Park.

Who is in the race for Tom Cannon?

Preston North End seem to be the side in pole position to recruit the forward, with Nixon revealing that the player may be allowed to seal a loan switch back to Deepdale next week following his successful spell under Ryan Lowe during the second half of last season.

However, they haven't quite won the race yet with the player attracting interest from Italy and some of the Lilywhites' league rivals.

Sampdoria are reportedly interested in recruiting him permanently and Sunderland and Stoke City are interested in luring him away from Goodison Park on a full-time basis too.

However, it's unclear whether the Black Cats or the Potters will be able to afford the £8m it could take to secure a permanent deal for Cannon, although the latter recently cashed in on Jacob Brown and could use that money to push a deal over the line for the Irishman.

When will Tom Cannon be available for a move away?

The young striker was on the bench for Sean Dyche's side yesterday - and he is also needed for Everton's U21 game against Manchester United on Monday.

But with the Toffees potentially giving Cannon permission to join Preston on Wednesday, it seems as though he could be available next week and that's ideal for a Leeds side that require more attacking firepower as quickly as possible.

However, a deal would need to be agreed between all parties before he's able to make the switch to Elland Road.

Would Tom Cannon be a good signing for Leeds United?

Cannon could be a very shrewd addition at Elland Road, especially if he arrives permanently.

The 20-year-old was a regular goalscorer for Preston last season and looks to be just as much of an asset at this level as Cameron Archer was, so having the Irishman in their squad will surely boost their chances of securing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Promotion seems so far away at this stage considering the state of their squad and their start to the season - but someone like Cannon could help them to improve their form.

They may have game-changers in the final third already including Gnonto, but it remains to be seen whether some of these players will stay at Elland Road beyond the end of the summer window.

Daniel Farke needs committed players - and you would back Cannon to be one of those if he joins.