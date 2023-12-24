Highlights Leeds United retain interest in Fenerbahce player Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Leeds United remain interested in Fenerbahce wide player Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to yesterday's report from TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old has been on the Whites' radar before - but they were unable to get a deal over the line during the summer transfer window - which could now allow others to swoop in next month.

This term, he has been a regular starter for his current side out in Turkey when available, making 23 competitive appearances.

He has registered two goals and four assists in the process - and the impressive thing about this record is the fact he has spent much of the season at full-back.

His performances in the Turkish Super Lig and the Conference League have allowed him to attract plenty of interest ahead of the winter window, with TEAMtalk believing that Crystal Palace and Wolves are also interested in luring him back to England. The wide man previously plied his trade for Queens Park Rangers.

Leeds United's right-back dilemma

Leeds are believed to have expressed an interest in signing him over the past few weeks, but it remains to be seen how much the Whites' board are willing to let manager Daniel Farke spend in January.

The West Yorkshire side's manager is expecting a quiet window at Elland Road and this isn't a surprise considering they completed a considerable amount of business during the summer.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

At right-back, they have a few options with Archie Gray, Djed Spence and Luke Ayling all able to operate there.

However, Spence seems to be a preferred option at left-back at this stage, Gray may be required in central midfield at some point if options in that department become limited and Ayling hasn't won too much game time recently. Stuart Dallas, meanwhile, remains on the sidelines.

Bright Osayi-Samuel may not be the best signing right now

With top-flight teams reportedly interested in the Nigerian, it may take quite a bit of money for Leeds to lure him away from Turkey.

He's also a right-sided player and that's an area the Whites probably don't need to address at the moment.

Gray, Spence and Ayling need to be the main options on the right-hand side, with the former potentially moving back into midfield at some point and Spence possibly taking his place.

The latter did a respectable job on the left-hand side yesterday - but it's clear that he's more comfortable on the right-hand side and Farke needs to consider a switch for him to the other side.

Left-back is a more problematic position, with Junior Firpo and Sam Byram the main options on that side.

Byram isn't guaranteed to stay fit and is currently out injured - and Firpo hasn't been the most popular player during his time at Elland Road.

Letting Firpo go and bringing in a left-back as a replacement is probably the sensible option if they can offload the ex-Barcelona man.