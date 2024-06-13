Highlights Leeds United are interested in Tottenham's Oliver Skipp.

He could be a replacement for the likes of Archie Gray and Ilia Gruev.

Skipp has played under Farke before at Norwich City.

Leeds United have taken an interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp, according to The Athletic.

The Whites could have plenty of work to do in the transfer market in the coming months, especially if they end up cashing in on some of their key players.

Even without these potential sales though, it's clear that more signings are needed, with their former loanees heading back to their respective loan clubs.

Tottenham's Joe Rodon was their most valuable loanee last term and if they don't manage to secure another deal for the Welshman, a replacement will be required in central defence.

Not only have they lost their former loanees, but the Whites have also released several players recently.

Luke Ayling, Lewis Bate, Stewart Ballas and Ian Poveda are among those who will leave Elland Road when their contracts expire at the end of the month, with the likes of Liam Cooper, Cody Drameh and Jamie Shackleton also not guaranteed to remain at the club despite being in discussions about extending their stays in West Yorkshire.

Unfortunately for the Whites, their failure to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking has probably changed the calibre of players they will be able to recruit this summer, but they could still bring some talented players to the club.

Leeds United take interest in Oliver Skipp

It has been reported by The Athletic that Skipp could be someone that the Whites pursue if they lose one of their midfielders in the coming months.

Despite Bate's departure, they still have some decent midfield options at the moment, but that could all change with some players in this area potentially set to attract plenty of interest in the coming months.

With Skipp not playing regularly for Spurs and his contract not expiring until 2027, a loan deal could make sense for all parties.

Oliver Skipp's 2023/24 campaign at Tottenham Hotspur (All competitions) Competition Appearances Starts Premier League 21 5 FA Cup 2 1 EFL Cup 1 1

He isn't the only player who is thought to be on the Whites' radar, with Rodon also thought to be of interest.

Leeds United's interest in Oliver Skipp makes sense

There are a number of reasons why Skipp may be a target.

Firstly, the midfielder has played under Daniel Farke at Norwich City and with the German already knowing him inside out, he could thrive at Elland Road.

Not only this, but Leeds could find themselves short in midfield options once again this summer.

Glen Kamara could remain at the club along with Ethan Ampadu, but the latter may be required in defence and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the likes of Archie Gray and Ilia Gruev leave.

Gray may have played at full-back for much of the season, but he's a useful midfield option to have and it would be a shame for the Whites if they lost him. Gruev, meanwhile, is thought to be attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund and he may leave Elland Road after just one season.

Shackleton could also depart, with his contract expiring this summer, and Bate is certain to depart the club.

With this in mind, addressing their midfield should be one of their priorities, especially if Gruev or Gray end up leaving Elland Road.