Leeds United are plotting a January transfer raid for promising Sporting CP midfielder Dario Essugo.

That is according to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, which claims that the West Yorkshire outfit wish to offer a loan to buy agreement for the player in the middle of their battle for Championship promotion.

The 19-year-old has been on loan in Spain with Las Palmas this season, but Leeds are looking to offer a deal to Sporting that is good enough to break that agreement and sign him themselves during the winter window.

As per Nixon's report, Leeds previously attempted to sign Essugo in the summer, but Sporting decided that loaning him to La Liga would benefit him more.

Sporting are said to be wanting a permanent fee included in any potential loan arrangement if they are to offload him however, and the youngster could be worth a fee of around £6 million.

