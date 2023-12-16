Highlights Leeds United are interested in loaning Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley in January, with several other teams also reportedly pursuing the 20-year-old.

Despite already having a number of right-back options, Bradley's goal-scoring contributions and potential for a permanent signing make him a valuable addition for Leeds.

However, signing Bradley may spell the end for Luke Ayling at Elland Road and Leeds should prioritize a left-back instead, as Bradley has not played on the left in his senior career.

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United are interested in Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley ahead of the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

The Reds are ready to loan the Northern Ireland international out in January, having seen the player ruled out for much of the campaign through injury.

Leeds are one of several teams believed to be interested, with up to 12 teams reportedly making contact with the Reds regarding the player's availability ahead of next month.

Considering they spent a decent amount on permanent additions in the summer, they would have room for Bradley in the matchday squad with only three loanees arriving during the summer window.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

However, they would face a decent amount of competition for his signature if they do try and secure a winter loan deal for the 20-year-old, who thrived on loan at Bolton Wanderers last term.

Other clubs that are interested in Conor Bradley

Three other clubs have been named in the TEAMtalk report as interested sides.

Premier League team Burnley could potentially win this race if they can guarantee the 20-year-old a decent amount of game time, with the Clarets in a superior league to the other teams.

Leeds' league rivals Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion are also believed to be interested, but it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal over the line ahead of the Whites and the Clarets.

Conor Bradley to Leeds United: "Doesn't seem logical"

The Whites must feel they have a chance of securing a deal and ahead of this potential signing, two Football League World writers give their verdicts on whether Bradley would be a good addition for the West Yorkshire side and if he's needed or not.

Adam Jones

Registering five goals and five assists in 41 league appearances for Bolton last term, the 20-year-old is certainly a talented player who deserves to make the step up to the Championship.

He has even played in the Europa League this term and considering not all of Leeds' strikers are scoring regularly, his goalscoring contributions could come in handy in their quest for promotion.

Not only could he be valuable on the pitch, but he would also be a reasonably cheap option considering he would only be coming in on loan, although he could be an excellent permanent signing if the Whites are promoted and the Reds are open to selling him.

Bradley mainly plays on the right-hand side though - and the Whites are not in need of a right-back or a right winger.

A left-back is needed more and although the likes of Luke Ayling and Djed Spence can operate on the left-hand side, signing a natural left-footer could be more beneficial.

Signing a right-footer like Bradley doesn't seem logical considering Ayling, Spence and Archie Gray can all play at right-back.

Ned Holmes

You'd have to think signing Conor Bradley would spell the end for Luke Ayling at Elland Road.

Ayling has found opportunities hard to come by already under Daniel Farke this season with Archie Gray and Djed Spence preferred to the experienced head.

But adding Bradley to the squad would knock him further down the pecking order and it would be no surprise to see the 32-year-old seek a move away.

The Liverpool full-back would seem a fantastic fit for Farke. He showcased his brilliance raiding forward down the right while on loan at Bolton Wanderers last season - scoring five times and providing five assists - and after struggles with injury in the first half of the current campaign, a Championship loan makes sense as a next move.

You do feel that Leeds should have other priorities, left-back being one of them and though Bradley is a full-back, he's never played on the left in his senior career.

The 20-year-old could still be a good addition but should be viewed as a luxury not a necessity.