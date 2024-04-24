Leeds United are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen striker Adam Hlozek in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from SportBILD, via Sport Witness, who say that the newly crowned German champions are themselves keen on a player currently on the books at Elland Road.

It has been an excellent season so far for Leverkusen, who are still unbeaten across all competitions.

That means they have already secured their first ever Bundesliga title, while also reaching the final of the DFB Pokal, and semi finals of the Europa League.

As part of that, Hlozek has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen this season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists.

That has seemingly attracted the attention of Leeds, who themselves appear to have a player who is of interest to Xabi Alonso's side.

Crysencio Summerville, Adam Hlozek swap deal suggested

According to this latest update, Hlozek is one of the players that Leverkusen could move on this summer, as they look to make room for new signings.

The Czech joined his current club on a five-year deal back in the summer of 2022, and as such, it is suggested that he could be available for around €10million this summer.

It is stated that Serie A duo Roma and Lazio have shown an interest in Hlozek, who is also catching eyes in England, including from Leeds.

Meanwhile, it is claimed that Leverkusen themselves are keen on Crysencio Summerville, who recently won the Championship's Player of the Year award for his form with Leeds this season.

As a result, the report suggests that the Elland Road club could offer the winger to Leverkusen as a makeweight in a deal to bring Hlozek to Yorkshire.

There are two years remaining on Summerville's current deal with Leeds, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Leeds still chasing promotion

Of course, Leeds themselves are still fighting to claim an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season.

They currently second in the Championship table, four points behind league leaders Leicester City, and one clear of third place Ipswich Town, who do have a game in hand.

Daniel Farke's side are next in action on Friday night, when they travel to Loftus Road to face QPR in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Hard to see swap deal happening

It would feel like a big surprise if Leeds were to offer Summerville as part of a deal to sign Hlozek from Leverkusen this summer.

While the Czech striker has played something of a bit-part role in Leverkusen's success this season, Summerville has been a key figure for the Elland Road.

The winger's goal and assists have been vital in helping the club mount their push for promotion, and is therefore surely worth more than the €10million it has been suggested it would cost to sign Hlozek.

With that in mind, it would not make sense for Leeds to offer Summerville as part of a deal to sign Hlozek from Leverkusen.

Indeed, it would surely make more sense for Leverkusen to offer Hlozek to Leeds as part of a deal to bring Summerville to the German champions.

Even then, considering his contract situation, it is hard to imagine that Leeds will be willing to let the winger go easily in the summer, provided they have the security and financial strength that winning promotion to the Premier League would give them.

As a result, if any deal to bring Hlozek to Leeds is dependent on Summerville heading in the oppositie direction, it is hard to imagine that this is a move that would be completed, particularly in this nature.