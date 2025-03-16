Leeds United are interested in bringing KV Kortrijk midfielder Abdoulaye Sissako to Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

According to Africa Foot, the French midfielder is attracting interest from several European clubs, having enjoyed a fantastic season in the Belgian Pro League so far.

The 26-year-old has been a shining light in what has been a difficult season for Kortrijk, and the Whites look set to face competition from the likes of Club Brugge and French Ligue 1 outfit Le Havre for his services.

Current Leeds midfielder Josuha Guilavogui is understood to be unlikely to sign a new deal in Yorkshire, and Sissako is being lined up as a potential replacement for that role.

Leeds United face competition for Abdoulaye Sissako if they pursue summer move

If Leeds are to bring Sissako to the club, they will have to fight off competition from one of Belgium’s biggest clubs.

Club Brugge were knocked out of the Champions League by Aston Villa recently, but with the giants currently sat second in the Belgian top flight, they look set to be able to offer European football to any potential targets once again next season.

With that in mind, it’s possible Leeds would need to get promoted in order to beat Brugge to the midfielder’s signature.

Sissako has been a key part of Kortrijk’s team since his move from fellow Pro League side Zulte Waregem in 2023. He has made 23 appearances in the league this season, notching two goals and one assist.

Abdoulaye Sissako's Kortrijk FC Stats 2024/25 (As per Fotmob) Apps 23 Goals 2 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 80.9% Recoveries 103 Tackles won 23 Duels won 95

While he plays a deep-lying midfield role the majority of the time, Sissako has also filled in at centre-half on occasion this term, meaning he can provide that versatility that can be invaluable to a manager when needed.

Related Marti Cifuentes drops big Leeds United promotion claim following QPR result QPR boss Marti Cifuentes believes that the Leeds United side they faced today was better than Daniel Farke's from the previous season.

Abdoulaye Sissako could be a like-for-like replacement for Josuha Guilavogui

According to Leeds United News, it is unlikely that Guilavogui will sign a new deal at Elland Road, given the lack of football he has received this season.

After a lengthy Bundesliga spell with Wolfsburg earlier in his career, the French midfielder was brought in from Mainz last summer to provide cover for Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev at the base of the Whites’ midfield.

As a result, the 34-year-old has played just 51 minutes of league football all season, with his only starts of the campaign coming in the FA Cup.

With his contract expiring in the summer, it’s looking extremely likely that he will be departing the club, leaving the door open for Leeds to go out and chase someone like Sissako.

Even if the Kortrijk man also came in and ended up being little more than a rotation option, if Leeds are to get promoted back to the Premier League, ensuring they have adequate squad depth will surely be a huge priority for them in the summer transfer window.