Kalvin Phillips has responded to Crysencio Summerville’s switch from Leeds United to West Ham.

The Dutchman completed the move to the Hammers earlier this week following an agreement between the two clubs.

According to the BBC, the deal will see the Whites receive £25 million, with the potential for that to increase further through add-ons.

Summerville was a key figure for Daniel Farke’s side last season, contributing 19 goals and nine assists from 43 regular league games (all stats from Fbref).

The winger earned the EFL’s Championship player of the season award for his performances, as Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

Kalvin Phillips reacts to Summerville’s Leeds departure

Summerville has posted to social media a video of his highlights at Leeds during his four years at Elland Road.

This includes goals against Liverpool at Anfield, as well as against Norwich City and Bournemouth, in a message of gratitude to the club and its supporters.

The Instagram video ends with a message of “thank you” along with the Leeds badge, commemorating the end of his time with the Yorkshire outfit.

Phillips has responded in the replies to the post, with the midfielder having played for both clubs in his career.

“All the best little bro,” wrote Phillips, via Instagram.

Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan at the London Stadium, where he struggled to get back to his best form from his time at Elland Road.

The midfielder made eight league appearances, only three of which came as a start, as West Ham finished ninth in the table.

Phillips was a previous big money departure from Leeds, having become an England international with his performances for the club.

The 28-year-old was sold to Manchester City for a fee in the region of £42 million, according to Sky Sports, but has struggled for form at the Etihad since the 2022 move.

Crysencio Summerville’s importance to Leeds United

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.39 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Shots 3.16 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 6.10

The sale of Summerville will come as a huge blow to Farke, who has lost one of the most important parts of his first team squad.

The Dutchman excelled in the second division, and was key to their promotion push.

But a 1-0 loss to Southampton in the play-off final has led to his departure, with his performances in the Championship showing his readiness for a top flight return.

Leeds now have until 30 August to reinvest the money received for his sale to try and find an adequate replacement.

Phillips can offer Summerville advice to help settle at West Ham

Phillips’ own experience at West Ham is something Summerville should look towards to help settle at his new club quickly.

While the midfielder struggled for good form there, he still got to know the inner workings of the Premier League club, and how it operates on a day-to-day basis.

Getting good insight into that could help smooth the transition between the sides, and help him get a good start to the campaign.

Given West Ham spent £25 million to sign him, they should do everything they can to get him back up to the speed of the Premier League as quickly as possible.