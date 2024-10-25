Senior figures at Ipswich Town feel Kalvin Phillips is keen on a return to Championship side Leeds United

This is according to Football Insider, who believe the Tractor Boys could potentially send the midfielder back to Manchester City in January if he doesn't improve his fitness between now and then.

Phillips has struggled at City under Pep Guardiola and went out on loan to West Ham United last season to try and kickstart his career.

Unfortunately, that spell at the London Stadium didn't work out well and he was even involved in an incident with the Irons' fans at the end of March.

However, he has been given another opportunity to try and prove his worth in the Premier League again, with Ipswich deciding to secure him on a temporary deal.

This always looked to be a risky deal because of his spell at West Ham, but on his day, Phillips can be a real asset at the top level.

Kieran McKenna was clearly keen to get the player's career back on track, but Phillips is currently struggling at the bottom end of the top flight with the Suffolk outfit at this point.

And the midfielder has been the subject of criticism during his time at Portman Road, with the player yet to impress and get himself back on track.

Kalvin Phillips' 2024/25 campaign at Ipswich Town so far (Statistics source: Sofascore) [League games only] Appearances 5 Starts 5 Goals 0 Assists 0 Passing accuracy (%) 84% Total duels won (%) 50% Clean sheets 1 (Figures correct as of October 25th, 2024)

Ipswich Town figures believe Kalvin Phillips craves Leeds United return

Key figures at Portman Road haven't been impressed with Phillips' fitness - and a decision could be made to send him back to City in January if he doesn't improve in this department.

They also hold the belief that the midfielder may be keen to seal a return to Leeds, where he started his career and spent a decent chunk of his time as a player.

He managed to secure promotion to the top level with the Whites and reached the final of the Euros whilst playing for them.

Clearly, he enjoyed some of his most successful times as a footballer there, even though he made the move to Man City.

And with Ipswich potentially considering the possibility of sending him back to the Etihad Stadium, this could open up the opportunity for the West Yorkshire side to make a fresh move for him.

Leeds United could be the club to kickstart Kalvin Phillips' career

Phillips can't keep jumping from club to club, because that may prevent him from getting into a rhythm.

However, a return to Leeds could be a good outcome for all parties, especially if Ethan Ampadu is needed in central defence once he returns.

The midfield area has been addressed with the free agent signing of Josuha Guilavogui, but it remains to be seen whether he will extend his stay at Elland Road beyond then.

If he doesn't and Rothwell doesn't sign permanently, Phillips could be a good addition in the middle of the park, regardless of what division they are in.

His fitness is an issue and finances may also be an issue in terms of getting this deal over the line, but a return to Leeds in the summer may be a great option for Phillips if it comes up.