Kalvin Phillips has endured a difficult few years since departing Leeds United for Manchester City in the summer of 2022 and his loan move to West Ham United didn't change his fortunes, with a temporary switch to Ipswich Town, where he will hope to revive his career.

Phillips made his debut for boyhood club Leeds during the 2014/15 season, scoring in his second appearance for the club, before becoming a fan favourite in the years after, with over 200 games for the first-team.

He is one of the players from the Marcelo Bielsa era at Leeds to develop and improve rapidly as a player, becoming one of the most talismanic figures in recent memory. The England international was a huge success at Elland Road, playing a vital part under Bielsa as the Whites managed to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Having looked like he may not have a future with the club, Bielsa transformed him into the best holding midfielder in the division over two seasons, and Phillips continued to impress following promotion as well. Consistent and the linchpin of the team, who was the fulcrum of instigating attacks with his raking long passes, as well as being one of the toughest-tacklers in the league, Phillips' decline has come as a surprise since.

It has been difficult to watch from the perspectives of most neutrals, especially after becoming a key player for Gareth Southgate in an England shirt. Not many could have envisaged what would come next after joining Man City from Leeds, where he was pivotal to their success in both seasons back in the top-flight after 16 years away.

Kalvin Phillips' disaster switch to Man City from Leeds

Although it was unclear how much game time he was going to get in Manchester, many people would have backed him to thrive. Not only did he previously shine for the Whites and the Three Lions, but many of his England teammates were at Man City already, including John Stones and Kyle Walker.

Man City spent £42 million on the England international just over two years ago, but the presence of Rodri saw limited game time for the ex-Leeds man, and with EURO 2024 then fast approaching, the 28-year-old was allowed to depart the Etihad Stadium for the Hammers in January.

Unfortunately for him, he hasn't been able to make his mark at the Etihad Stadium, failing to win much game time before being sent out on loan to West Ham. Phillips' time under David Moyes followed a similar story of disappointment, with a red card picked up against Nottingham Forest and a major mistake that gifted Bournemouth a goal during a 1-1 draw as well.

After a game against Newcastle United where he gave away a late penalty, he was caught making an offensive gesture to angry supporters, who had plenty to say to him as he was getting on the team coach. Phillips' time under Moyes had already been difficult prior to that, but the 10 appearances proved to be a total disaster.

So much so that it was not much of a surprise to see the holding midfielder omitted from Southgate's squad for the Euros despite being one of Gareth Southgate's most trusted players in years gone by. It indicates a stagnating career for the 28-year-old after he played just 31 games for City over the course of two seasons, starting just a handful of games, and it's clear that unless something drastic happens, he's got no future at the Etihad Stadium.

Kalvin Phillips' loan switch to Ipswich Town

It's clear that Phillips needs a new environment and somewhere that he can call a home again, given what has transpired with both Man City and West Ham in the last 18 months. The 31-cap England midfielder has joined the Tractor Boys on a season-long loan as he bids to get his career back on track after a miserable few seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

Phillips' best career form and development came with the Whites, but a loan deal may make the most sense from his perspective in the immediate future, but Phillips needs a permanent switch and fresh start away from his current situation in the long-term after a concerning decline and a concerted period of poor form since leaving Elland Road over two years ago.

Phillips would have been hoping to kickstart his career at the London Stadium, but he now has the chance to revive his career with Ipswich, where, on paper at least, he should be among their better players. Not only that, but he has close friends and ex-teammates in Jack Clarke and Leif Davis by his side.

Kalvin Phillips' career stats - as per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 234 14 13 Manchester City 31 1 0 West Ham United 10 0 0 Ipswich Town 2 0 0 England 31 1 2

It's the right sort of environment to get back on track, with his defensive duel-winning capabilities and rangey passing likely to benefit an Ipswich side who can and will thrive in transition, where Phillips can instigate counter-attacks from deep after winning the ball back — much like the situation and role he had with Leeds under Bielsa.

Having said that, things have not transpired for Phillips in the way most would have expected, with many Leeds fans perhaps arguing that the Man City move was the wrong one in hindsight, where both Phillips and Leeds could be in a better position had he been retained back in 2022, especially as Leeds used the majority of the funds raised from his and Raphinha's sale so poorly that campaign.

It's been tough for Leeds fans to watch Phillips' decline in form after he was so impressive at Elland Road, and the midfielder will be hoping that his move to Portman Road will give him a fresh start and a run of games. However, had Leeds been promoted, then they may well have been one of the interested sides in Phillips' services; but in a strange turn of events, Phillips is now featuring for a team who pipped Leeds to promotion in 2023/24.

He was an unused substitute against Liverpool and ineligible against his parent club, but started against AFC Wimbledon and Fulham as he looks to rebuild himself under the guidance of Kieran McKenna, and he will hope to break back through into the England reckoning once more.