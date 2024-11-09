Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has been suspended by the FA for three games, with immediate effect, following his conduct during the Whites' visit to Millwall on Wednesday.

As shared by the Whites' official club website, an FA statement read: "Leeds United’s Junior Firpo has been suspended for three matches following their EFL Championship fixture against Millwall on Wednesday, 6 November. It's alleged he headbutted Danny McNamara in the 95th minute, just before the full-time whistle.

"The defender’s behaviour around the 95th minute wasn’t seen by the match officials, but was caught on video, and The FA alleged that it constitutes violent conduct.

"Junior Firpo denied the charge against him, but an independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found it to be proven and imposed this suspension."

Junior Firpo Championship stats Appearances 13 Starts 13 Tackles won 15 Duels won 87 Aerial duels won 28 Interceptions 16 Pass accuracy % 83 Assists 3 Goals 1

Football League World takes a look at the fixtures Firpo is set to miss following the confirmation of his three-match suspension:

Leeds United vs Queens Park Rangers

Saturday 9th November

First up, on Saturday afternoon, the Whites take on Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road, knowing that a win would take them into the top-two, at least until the conclusion of Sunday's Steel City Derby between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Victory for Daniel Farke's men could even see them just one point behind current league leaders Sunderland by the end of Saturday, should the Black Cats slip up against now managerless Coventry City.

Meanwhile, the R's are searching for just their second win of the campaign, and their first since a 2-1 triumph over Luton Town in August, while Firpo's absence could bolster their chances of causing an upset.

Firpo's suspension could see Sam Byram re-introduced to the Whites lineup, or could alternatively hand Swiss full-back Isaac Schmidt his full Championship debut.

Swansea City vs Leeds United

Sunday 24th November

After hosting the R's this Saturday, the Whites travel to south Wales after the international break on Sunday 24th November to take on a Swansea City side who have currently won both of their last two games, with victories over Oxford United and Watford.

Should the Swans pick up a third consecutive victory over out-of-form promotion hopefuls Burnley this Sunday, then they will head into the Leeds fixture full of confidence, especially in the knowledge that one of Farke's star defenders is suspended.

Crossing the Severn estuary to face a Swans side who have revitalised their play-off credentials of late could present a serious stumbling block in the Whites' hunt for automatic promotion.

Leeds United vs Luton Town

Wednesday 27th November

Farke's men face a swift turnaround after their visit to south Wales, and host the Hatters just three days later, on Wednesday 27th November.

In terms of league positioning, Rob Edwards' team are the second-lowest ranked side the Whites take on during Firpo's suspension, but they could still boast a major threat.

The Hatters, of course, were in the Premier League just last campaign, and defeated previously in-form Cardiff City 1-0 on Wednesday thanks to Jacob Brown's goal.

Further wins over top-six hopefuls Middlesbrough, and a currently struggling Hull City could see the Bedfordshire outfit travel up to Elland Road full of confidence.

On the other hand, Edwards' men have struggled for consistency this season, and could be dreading their upcoming trip to a Leeds side who boast automatic promotion credentials, regardless of Firpo's current three-game ban.