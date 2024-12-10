Turkish giants Besiktas are interested in signing Leeds United's left-back, Junior Firpo, according to local reports in Turkey.

Full-back has been an area of concern and issues for a while now at Elland Road. The summer departures of Luke Ayling and Archie Gray, who offered cover in this area of the pitch, made life a lot harder for Leeds.

They did go out and recruit some players to provide some cover. Jayden Bogle and Isaac Schmidt came in to offer options on the right-hand side of the defence, leaving Firpo and Sam Byram as the two left-sided choices.

Firpo and Bogle have been the mainstays in the starting XI when fit and available. Between them they have combined for seven direct goal contributions so far this season, but Leeds face a potential test to keep the former as interest in him begins to ramp up.

Leeds United: Junior Firpo, Besiktas interest revealed

According to a report from Turkish publication Fotospor, the Dominican Republic international has been identified as a potential January transfer target for Besiktas. They are looking to recruit a full-back during the winter window and the 28-year-old's name has been touted as one they are looking into.

Besiktas have regularly been involved in European competitions and have some very notable players on their roster, including Ciro Immobile, former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain, and ex-Norwich City winger Milot Rashica. In Firpo's position, they also have Arthur Masuaku, who used to play for West Ham United.

If Besiktas do want to make a January move for Firpo, whose contract is up at the end of this season, they will have to do so knowing that he is currently injured.

Daniel Farke revealed before Leeds' match tonight (Tuesday, 10th December) against Middlesbrough, that Firpo would be out for four to six weeks due to a hamstring injury picked up against Derby County on Saturday.

Junior Firpo's 2024/25 Leeds United Championship Stats Apps 15 Starts 15 Goals 1 Assists 3 Big chances created 3 Key passes per game 1.4 Clean sheets 5 Source: Sofascore - correct as of 10/12/24

Leeds have further full-back concerns with Bogle. A late decision will be made on whether he is fit enough to face Boro after picking up a muscle issue. They may have Byram back available, though, which would be a big help.

The Whites have also been linked with a move for a left-back in January. Sunderland's Dennis Cirkin was said to be on their radar, as per a report from the Sunday Mirror (page 69), and could be a potential option for them to pursue, especially if Firpo were to head to Besiktas, whilst reports in Denmark suggest that Nordsjaelland's Daniel Svensson is also on their radar.

Leeds should only consider letting Junior Firpo go if a contingency plan is in place

Actively reducing their options in this position would be an odd decision by Leeds, were they to do it, given their circumstances.

We've seen both this season and last season that you can't fully rely on their full-backs to stay fit.

Byram in particular, who steps in to whatever role is vacated, is arguably the most injury prone of them all.

They are thin enough in this position as it is. It would only make sense to consider letting the 28-year-old go if they have someone ready to come in and replace him.

Not someone internally though - a purchase or a loan would be needed to replace Firpo, if he were to leave before his contract expires.