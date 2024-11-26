This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United's dramatic 4-3 win over Swansea City saw Daniel Farke's men climb to the top of the Championship table ahead of their meeting with Luton Town on Wednesday night, but away from the pitch, transfer season is looming and links to Daniel Svensson are prominent now.

But as far as potentially less cheerful matters for the West Yorkshire outfit are concerned, left-back Junior Firpo could be set to leave Elland Road at the end of the campaign when his current contract expires, amid interest from La Liga outfit Real Betis.

The length of Firpo's contract means that he is able to make a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club, while TeamTalk previously revealed that the 28-year-old was waiting to see whether the Whites were on track for promotion before making a decision about his future.

Meanwhile, with the future of the Dominican Republic international still yet to be determined, Farke's men are interested in the services of Nordsjaelland man Daniel Svensson, according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt.

It was previously reported that Premier League giants Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have all scouted Svensson, so the Whites are alongside strong company in the race for the 22-year-old.

Daniel Svensson 2024/25 Danish Superligaen stats Appearances 16 Starts 16 Tackles won % 76.2 Duels won % 62.2 Pass accuracy % 90.8 Assists 1 Goals 0

Leeds fan "not hugely confident" over Svensson deal

Football League World asked our Leeds fan pundit, Adam Elliott, whether Svensson could be a good potential signing, and if the West Yorkshire club can beat the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal to his signature.

Adam said: "I think I speak for the majority of Leeds fans when I say that we want Firpo to stay, probably irrespective of which league we find ourselves in next season, and that would mean handing him a new contract.

"But obviously, competition is also needed, and it's unclear if we would have the set-up we have now, which is two attacking full-backs, in the Premier League if that's where we are.

"I don't personally know a lot about Svensson at all, but I do think the linked clubs are a very good indicator regarding his quality, and if it is a question of offering game time, then I'd like to think that we stand the greatest chance of getting him over the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

"But I'm also confident that we will be looking at more established left-backs, and older left-backs as well, and that's if Firpo stays or leaves, but especially if he leaves.

"So, it could be Svensson plus one, which would then mean that game time might not be as easy to convince him by.

"So, not hugely confident about this one, especially regarding the league that he's coming from as well, so it's not ideal that I'm unsure and uncertain that Leeds are going to be pursuing him in the summer, or January, or beyond."

Leeds must prioritise new Firpo deal

While some Whites supporters may be enthused by the fact that their club have joined the race for Svensson alongside Premier League leaders Liverpool, a new contract for Firpo should be the club's main priority in terms of left-backs.

The former Barcelona man was a class act for his side last year, and helped them reach the Championship play-off final by notching eight assists in the second tier.

Firpo is once again showing his class this campaign, and the Elland Road faithful would love to see him back in the Premier League next season, should they get promoted.