Junior Firpo has interest from multiple clubs in La Liga, with Real Sociedad joining Real Betis in the race to sign the Leeds United left-back.

The interest from Sociedad has been revealed by Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, who has revealed, via his YouTube channel, the latest regarding reported interest in Matt Targett from Leeds as well.

The Leeds left-back has had a mixed time at Elland Road since his arrival in the summer of 2021, when the Whites were a Premier League club. However, he has played arguably his best football in a Leeds shirt over the last two seasons in the second tier.

Firpo has never been the most impressive player out of possession or from an athletic point of view, but the 28-year-old has enormous upside in possession and has the ability to contribute to the Leeds attack consistently down the left-hand side. It makes his absence felt even further during a recent injury spell.

He will overlap, and hold width, while he is able to do this as he plays on his strong foot. With Firpo the only specialist left-back at the club, they will not want to lose him. Currently, he is due to leave the club at the end of his deal, which is due to expire in the summer of 2025.

Real Sociedad's Junior Firpo interest emerges

One concern for Leeds is Firpo's injury record. The other is his contract situation. While he has enjoyed a largely injury-free 2024, this has not been the case for the majority of his time at the club. His persistent injury troubles in previous campaigns have raised doubts about his long-term reliability.

Not only that, but he has stated in the past that he wants to know the Whites' ambitions before putting pen to paper on fresh terms. However, he could now be set for a switch to La Liga prior to the deadline.

Speaking on YouTube [7:58 onwards], Downie said: "I expect Matt Targett to go.

"I've not really put this out anywhere yet, but I was told yesterday that there had been some talks with Leeds.

"But Leeds are waiting to find out what happens with their left-back, Junior Firpo. There is some interest in him from Real Sociedad.

"If he was to go, Targett could be an option there. As it stands, Firpo is still a Leeds player. I was also told there is interest from Southampton and Watford in Matt Targett."

For Farke, Firpo is the primary left-back at Elland Road, which makes his presence in the team even more valuable. There are no direct replacements for him in the current squad, meaning Leeds are heavily reliant on his availability and retaining him.

However, Sociedad's potential pursuit means that there are a number of top-flight teams keen on Firpo ahead of the deadline. As per reports earlier in the season from Turkish publication Fotospor, the Dominican Republic international has been identified as a potential January transfer target for Besiktas.

While Real Betis are keen on re-signing Firpo, according to Wednesday's (22nd January) print edition of ABC Sevilla. That followed reports from TEAMtalk, which stated Firpo’s representatives have made contact with Real Betis.

Junior Firpo is a key player for Leeds and Daniel Farke

Sam Byram has deputised well in Firpo's absence recently, but Leeds are a better side with Firpo in it. The balance between Jayden Bogle and Firpo makes Farke's side a more potent attacking threat, with solutions to problems going forward easier to find with a left-footed left-back.

It opens up passing angles in the build-up phases and crossing opportunities in the final third, giving Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani, and the like more support on the overlap. His ability to find space and contribute to Leeds' offensive transitions has been a noticeable asset, and when fully fit, he balances the side.

That said, his days could be numbered at Elland Road. Failure to cash in on the left-back during 2024 means Leeds are at risk of losing him for nothing in the summer of 2025 due to his expiring contract, or, indeed, in January, through a pre-contract agreement elsewhere.