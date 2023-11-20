Highlights Willy Gnonto's future at Leeds United has been the subject of speculation, but his recent injury may hinder any potential transfer or playing time opportunities.

Gnonto has been in and out of the senior squad due to injury and competition from other players like Summerville and James, which has affected his performance.

Although Gnonto's importance to Leeds may have lessened with the strong form of other players, his talent and potential make him a valuable asset for the team, especially during the upcoming busy period of fixtures.

Willy Gnonto's future has been the topic of conversation at Leeds United recently with the January window looming, but there have been more pressing short-term concerns, with the winger hobbling off during Italy U-21's recent victory over San Marino.

Having endured a summer of speculation, it was always likely that further rumours would surround the future of the winger ahead of the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old handed in a transfer request in the hopes of forcing through a move to Everton during the summer, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. However, Phil Hay then revealed that Gnonto held positive talks with Daniel Farke and the club's hierarchy, and was now back in training with the senior squad, potentially putting an end to the transfer saga.

After an ankle injury sustained against Hull, Gnonto was out of action for four games. He then provided one assist upon his return against Norwich but has not looked quite the same, starting just once and playing below par so far, in particular during a 1-0 loss to Stoke.

He's had to settle with a place on the bench for the most part, with Crysencio Summerville and Dan James in blistering form of late. Football Insider have since claimed that Gnonto is not happy with how things are going for him in West Yorkshire.

They state that he wants more first-team football, with the winger desperate to be playing regularly as he tries to win a place in the Italy squad ahead of them potentially qualifying for Euro 2024. He's dropped out of the senior side and has been back with their U-21 set up, having turned out for them during the UEFA European U-21 Championship in the summer as well.

What's the latest with Gnonto's injury situation?

Gnonto has played in 10 games during a stop-start season with the West Yorkshire outfit, and it was feared he may be in for another spell on the sidelines after he was substituted with a suspected hamstring injury in Italy U-21's 7-0 thumping of San Marino.

Gnonto scored twice and won a penalty but was substituted on 73 minutes whilst holding the back of his thigh, in what could be a major blow for Leeds and the Italy youth side.

They are scheduled to play their vital U-21 Euro qualifier at 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 21 and face the Republic of Ireland's U-21 side in European Championship qualifying, The game sees the two Group A sides separated by a single point pitted against each other in Cork.

However, Joe Donnohue of The Yorkshire Evening Post has since explained that the situation regarding Gnonto appears to be positive for both Italy and Leeds.

How crucial is Gnonto to Leeds?

Of course, given the form of James, Gnonto is not as crucial as he was perhaps perceived when going into the 2023/24 campaign under Daniel Farke.

However, on ability alone, the Italian international is evidently the better footballer, and should prove that in time. Farke is reluctant to change a winning side too much, which is understandable.

News that the injury is likely to be minor is promising for Leeds, who will need all hands on deck during the busy month of December, when games come thick and fast in the unforgiving festive period of fixtures.

It provides Gnonto with a chance to force his way back into the first-team reckoning under Farke, be that on the left or right-wing, where he has operated this season for Leeds.