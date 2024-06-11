Highlights Crysencio Summerville's impressive season could see him leave Leeds for a hefty £35m price tag this summer.

Despite contract until 2026, a bidding war involving Liverpool, Newcastle, Chelsea, and others may ensue for the winger.

Leeds faces financial balancing act and potential dilemma over selling Summerville at the risk of losing a key player in their promotion push.

It will take around £35m to lure Crysencio Summerville away from Leeds United this summer, according to an update on X from Jacque Talbot.

The Dutchman was mightily impressive during the 2023/24 campaign, becoming a key starter in West Yorkshire and proving to be a major asset on the left-hand side.

His goalscoring contributions played a big role in the Whites' top-six finish and with his record in mind, he was unlucky not to have won promotion with his current side.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 49 Goals 21 Assists 10

His performance against Southampton in the play-off final wasn't very impressive and he was even substituted in the second-half, but overall, he enjoyed a very successful season and it would be a surprise if he doesn't move on before the end of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The player still has two years left on his contract at Elland Road, putting the Whites in a fairly strong negotiating position, but they may need to generate a huge amount of money in player sales this summer to balance the books and ensure they remain within financial rules.

The Daily Mail reported last month that Leeds could be forced to generate up to £100m in sales - and Summerville's sale could potentially take a decent chunk out of that deficit.

And even if they don't need to generate £100m, they will be under a huge amount of sell him, with the player generating a considerable amount of interest at this point.

Liverpool and Newcastle United reportedly remain interested in the 22-year-old, who managed to establish himself as one of the best players in the Championship last season.

Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea and Fulham have also been linked with a move for the winger and with this volume of interest in mind, Leeds could potentially see a major bidding war for their star player.

That could raise his valuation and with the Dutchman's contract not expiring until 2026, the Whites could generate a huge amount of money for his signature.

Reporter Talbot believes a fee of around £35m could be enough for an interested club to recruit Summerville - but it remains to be seen whether anyone will be willing to cough up that much.

Leeds United are in a strong position regarding Crysencio Summerville

Summerville performed brilliantly last year and that's why Daniel Farke would probably hate to lose the Dutchman.

The winger unlocked many defences last term and played a huge part in their promotion push.

It wouldn't be easy or cheap to replace him if he left, so the coaching staff will surely want to keep hold of him.

But the board could see this summer as an opportunity to cash in on the player whilst they can still generate a huge fee for him.

It will be difficult for the club to decide whether to sell him or not, but if a huge fee comes in, it would be difficult to turn down with the Whites failing to win promotion.