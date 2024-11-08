Leeds United's head of recruitment, Jordan Miles, is set to depart the club alongside Gretar Steinsson, with the Whites undergoing a shake-up of their recruitment team.

Miles joined Leeds in the summer of 2023. His role involves overseeing the operational side of the football recruitment department, which includes working closely with other key figures like Steinsson and Nick Hammond to ensure smooth management of transfers, contracts, and logistics.

Miles has helped play a crucial role in ensuring the alignment between the football and business sides of the club, helping streamline processes for greater efficiency. However, TEAMtalk have outlined that he is another senior figure leaving the club in the coming months.

It's the second time today that a senior figure in the hierarchy behind the scenes has been revealed as moving on, with The Athletic's Nancy Froston explaining that technical director Steinsson is set to depart for a role in 49ers Enterprises' global operation.

Jordan Miles and Gretar Steinsson set for Leeds exits

TEAMtalk have explained that Miles will leave Leeds before the January transfer window, and that it remains to be seen if they will look to bring someone else to succeed Miles before then, with a restructuring currently underway behind the scenes at Elland Road.

The report adds that football advisor and consultant Nick Hammond and head of football operations Adam Underwood are set to take on more responsibility following the departures of Steinsson and Miles. Alongside Steinsson, that quartet have been a huge part of reshaping the club’s football operations.

Miles is one of a number of important figures within the Leeds backroom and recruitment team that helped to streamline the recruitment process, ensuring Leeds were well-prepared for the challenges of the Championship after relegation in the summer of 2023.

Steinsson and Miles joined the club as part of a restructure of their football operations team in the same period as the 49ers takeover from Andrea Radrizzani was completed. Meanwhile, Leeds President and Chairman, Paraag Marathe, continues to oversee the strategic direction of the club.

The restructuring of Leeds' recruitment team

Marathe's leadership off the pitch has been instrumental in stabilising the Whites after relegation, but this restructuring just ahead of a crucial transfer window may be somewhat of a surprise and worry for Leeds fans in terms of the timing of it.

Especially given Miles' reputation both at the club and building one in similar roles prior to arriving at Leeds. He was previously Head of Football Operations at Aberdeen, where he was responsible for player recruitment and working closely with the club’s football management.

Before his time at Aberdeen, Miles spent a significant period at West Ham United, where he held various roles in football administration and operations, as well as roles with Ipswich Town and Derby County. His time at all of these clubs helped him develop the experience, skills, and contact list needed for a high-profile role at a club like Leeds.

His breadth of experience at different levels of the football pyramid and of other leagues made him an integral part of Leeds’ management structure as they looked to push forward in the Championship. It will be interesting to see if the club appoint a new head of recruitment before January and the winter market.