Leeds United join West Ham in pursuit of 31-time international

Leeds United have joined West Ham United in the race to sign Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, according to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

Leeds are preparing to embark on life back in the Premier League, and the club have already moved to complete the signings of Joe Gelhardt, Cody Drameh, Charlie Allen and Jack Harrison.

The Whites have now been credited with an interest in Nahitan Nandez – a player who was linked with a move to Elland Road in 2018/19.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Leeds United actually true?

1 of 10 Leeds were founded in 1920 - true or false? True False

Nandez joined Cagliari from Boca Juniors in the summer, and the midfielder has since made 38 appearances for the Italian side across all competitions.

The 24-year-old has also made 31 appearances for the Uruguay national team, impressing in their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign in Russia where they reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Leeds have joined West Ham in the race to sign Nandez, who is believed to have a €36m release clause in his contract.

With Adam Forshaw encountering injury problems in 2019/20, Marcelo Bielsa could look to bolster his midfield and provide Kalvin Phillips with cover, following the Whites’ promotion from the Championship.

The Verdict

Nandez is a player who has real pedigree and he’d be a quality signing for Leeds.

He’s only 24 but he’s played numerous times in the Serie A and has played at a really high standard at international level, and he’d add class to the middle of the park.

I’d have my doubts over the €36m release clause, as that is an awful lot of money for a club like Leeds to spend one player, and I think most fans would like to see them spend it on Ben White instead.