Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Wolves are all interested in signing Rangers winger Archie Stevens in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Football Transfers, who say that a number of clubs are discussing potential moves to sign the 18-year-old.

Stevens first joined Rangers back in the summer of 2022, when he joined the club's youth setup, where he has since impressed.

Prior to that, he had been part of the academy ranks of AFC Wimbledon, and it now seems as though he could be in line for a potential return to England in the coming months.

Archie Stevens attracting English interest

Having made that move to Rangers two years, Stevens has managed to catch the eye for the Scottish giants.

The winger scored the winning goal for his side in the 2023 Scottish Youth Cup final. He has also made one first-team appearance for the club.

That came as a late substitute in a Scottish Cup win over Queen of the South back in August 2022.

He has also been capped at Under 18s and Under 17s level by England, and was part of their squad for the Under 17 World Cup in Brazil last summer.

As a result of that progress, this latest update has now claimed that Leeds, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Wolves all admire the teenager.

It is also thought that Manchester United had previously registered an interest in Stevens, after coming up against them at youth level earlier in the campaign.

It has therefore been suggested that the Rangers prospect has been discussed as a potential summer target by those interested clubs.

Stevens signed a three-year contract when he made the move Ibrox, meaning he is now entering the final 12 months of is current deal with the club.

Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Wolves will of course, all be playing Premier League football next season.

Leeds though, missed out on an immediate promotion back to the top-flight in the 2023/24 campaign.

After a third place finish in the regular season, missing out on automatic promotion on the final day, they were then beaten 1-0 by Southampton in the Championship play-off final, meaning they are now set for another season in the second-tier.

Archie Stevens would be a good signing for Leeds United

The signing of Stevens may be a sensible one for those at Elland Road to make, if they are able to get it done.

Leeds do have something of a history for picking up exciting players at the stage of their careers that Stevens currently is while working in the transfer market.

Given the progress he appears to be making with Rangers at the minute, he could therefore be a sensible target for the Whites.

Considering the situation when it comes to his contract at Ibrox, he could be an attainable target in that sense as well.

Of course, the fact that there are Premier League may make it harder for Leeds to secure this deal.

That though, would at least enhance this as a coup if they bring Stevens to Elland Road, and given they are playing a division below, they might be able to offer him a quicker route to first-team football this season.

In turn, there is an argument that such a situation could make the Yorkshire club a more appealing destination for the winger, especially considering they will be hoping to be back in the top-flight of English football sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, this does seem to be a deal that could be well worth pursuing for Leeds United this summer, as they look ahead both to this season, and beyond.