Leeds United join West Brom in race to sign versatile EFL player

Leeds United have registered their interest in signing Hull City midfielder Leo da Silva Lopes according to Football Insider.

It had previously been reported by Football Insider that West Brom were keen on striking a deal to sign the former Peterborough United man ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Lopes made 44 appearances for Hull City in all competitions last season, but was unable to stop Grant McCann’s side from being relegated into League One after a dismal run of results since the turn of the New Year.

The Tigers won just two matches in 2020, which saw them drop down the Championship table at an alarming rate.

Their relegation is likely to lead to a number of players leaving the club in the summer transfer window, as they turn their attentions to life in the third-tier of English football.

Lopes is one of those attracting interest early into the summer transfer window, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

Leeds will be preparing for life in the Premier League next season, after they won promotion from the Championship under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites finished top of the table, and an impressive ten points clear of second-placed West Brom this term, and will be looking to make the necessary additions to their squad this summer.

The Verdict:

He’d be a smart signing by Bielsa’s side.

Lopes has shown that he can perform to a high standard recently with Hull City, and I think he’d be a solid option to rely on when needed for Leeds in the Premier League.

He wouldn’t be a regular starter for the Whites in the top-flight, but on a rotational basis, he’d be a good signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

He suits their high-pressing style of play with his work ethic both in defence and attack. He’s also a versatile option to have in any squad, as he can operate at full-back when needed.