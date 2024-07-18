Leeds United have joined Watford FC in the race to sign AC Milan defender Fode Ballo-Toure.

That is according to French outlet Foot Mercato, which states that Daniel Farke's side are fighting it out with the Hornets to land the Frenchman after he fell out of favour in Italy.

The West Yorkshire outfit are planning for another season in the Championship after suffering play-off final heartbreak to Southampton last season.

Expectations will be even greater for manager Daniel Farke this time around, as the club will not want to have a third season in the second tier.

The club has already been busy in this transfer window with the permanent addition of Joe Rodon following his successful loan stint from Tottenham last saeson, as well as re-signing Alex Cairns from Salford City as a backup goalkeeper and Joe Rothwell being loaned in from AFC Bournemouth to add some more creativity to the midfield ranks.

Farke will want more though, and it now appears as though the club is targeting bringing in a new left-back, with Ballo-Toure emerging on their radar amid the possibility of Junior Firpo exiting Elland Road in favour of a return to Spain.

Leeds United join Watford in Fode Ballo-Toure race

It was reported by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio last month that Watford are interested in signing AC Milan left-back Ballo-Toure.

The Hornets are in the market for a new left-back, having had Jamal Lewis on their books last season on loan from Newcastle United, but his return to the Magpies means Watford are very light in that area of the pitch.

Tom Cleverley’s side now face fresh competition though, as according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Leeds have also joined the race for the Milan man.

The report states that the defender has fallen out of favour at the San Siro, and AC Milan are keen to offload the player this summer before his contract expires next year.

It also adds that Milan had an agreement in place with Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, but the player himself is not interested in a move to Turkey.

As well as keenness from Turkey and England, Ballo-Toure is said to also have interest from Spain, with teams such as Sevilla and Celta Vigo looking at the defender.

Ballo-Toure isn’t unknown to English football, with the defender recently taking on a loan spell at Premier League side Fulham.

Fode Ballo-Toure’s 2023/24 Fulham stats

Ballo-Toure was sent out on loan last season to Premier League side Fulham.

It was a loan that didn’t go well, as while he spent the majority of the season with the Cottagers, the defender only played eight times for the club.

Fodé Ballo-Touré's stats at AC Milan Apps 26 Goals 1 Assists 0 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 18th)

Six of those outings came in the Premier League, which equated to a paltry 65 minutes of football. Ballo-Toure, in fact, played more minutes in the two EFL Cup games he played for the club.

The 27-year-old has been with Milan since 2021, when he joined the club from French side AS Monaco.

His time with the Italian side has been a struggle, as the defender has managed just 26 games in three seasons.

Ballo-Toure could be a good signing for Leeds United

Leeds are in need of strengthening their defence, especially in the left-back area, so Farke will likely be assessing the options out there.

Ballo-Toure may be a concern for supporters, as the defender struggled in England last season.

However, a drop down to the Championship could be what he needs, as he will likely be too good for that level, but it could help him get back to his best.

This could also be a low-cost deal for the Whites, as Milan are keen to sell the player, and with him only having a year left on his contract, Leeds could be able to talk the club into a bargain deal.