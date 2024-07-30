Highlights Leeds United eye Jordan James to replace Glen Kamara.

Leeds United have registered their interest in signing Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James.

That is according to Football Insider, who states that the Yorkshire side are in the market for a new midfielder following Glen Kamara’s departure, and see James as a potential replacement.

It goes on to add that the Whites have a “strong interest” in the midfielder but face competition from an unnamed Premier League team.

In terms of arrivals, it has been a quiet window so far for Leeds, with the club bringing in just four new signings.

However, the club has been busy with departures, with Archie Gray joining Kamara in leaving the club, thus leaving Leeds short in the centre of midfield - only Joe Rothwell has been signed to boost depth there.

Daniel Farke will be keen for that to change, and it appears as though the Championship side are eyeing a deal for James.

Leeds United are interested in signing Jordan James

According to Football Insider, Leeds have now registered their interest in signing James from Birmingham, following their relegation into League One.

The report states that the Whites selling Kamara earlier this summer to French side Rennes means they are now in the market for a new midfielder, and they see James as a potential replacement.

Jordan James' Birmingham City stats Apps 105 Goals 10 Assists 2 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on 30th July)

It goes on to add that Birmingham could be forced to sell their prized asset after a heavy summer of spending as they prepare for their League One campaign.

Finally, sources have told Football Insider that Leeds do have a “strong interest” in the player, but they face competition from an unnamed Premier League team.

That team may well be Ipswich Town, who were credited with leading the race for the midfielder last week.

Ipswich Town are also interested in signing Jordan James

It was reported at the end of last week by HITC that Ipswich are leading the race to sign James from Birmingham City.

The Tractor Boys are preparing for life in the Premier League, with them already being busy in the market with the additions of Liam Delap, Arijanet Muric, Omari Hutchinson, and Jacob Greaves.

Now, the club is said to be turning their attentions to their midfield and James, with this report stating that the Welshman is expected to leave the Blues this summer.

HITC states that a number of clubs are looking to sign James, who is believed to be made available for a fee of over £10 million.

Ipswich are said to be leading the race, but the report did also go on to mention that teams such as Brentford, Brighton, Leicester City, and Southampton are also keen on the midfielder. While Europa League winners Atalanta haven’t given up hope of signing the player.

Leeds may struggle in the race to sign James

Any other time Leeds were chasing the signature of James, then you would presume they would likely win the race, given the size of the club and what they can offer.

However, Leeds are still a Championship team, and they have joined a transfer race that mainly involves Premier League clubs.

That means it is hard for Leeds to come out on top of this race because the chances are that James is going to leave Birmingham City for a club in the top flight or a team like Atalanta, which can offer him European football.

It makes sense why Leeds would be interested in James, as he was so impressive last season, but you would think their chances of signing him are slim given the teams also in the race.