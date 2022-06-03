Leeds United join transfer hunt for Burnley player

Burnley centre-half James Tarkowski will have plenty of teams vying for his signature over the course of the summer – and Leeds United are the latest to express an interest, as revealed by the Daily Mail.

The defender has been solid in the Premier League with the Clarets and has been a mainstay in their side throughout their time in the top flight.

He’s been so impressive in-fact that he was capped for England for the very first time in 2018, but has been capped just twice.

However, things fell apart for Burnley last season and it meant that the side were relegated back down to the Championship.

With the club facing at least one campaign back in the second tier, then some of their very best players are likely to leave.

One such name is Tarkowski, with the player proving throughout his time in the Premier League that he would be too good for the second tier.

Now, with the 29-year-old available on a free transfer this summer, it means that there will be plenty of sides queuing up for his signature.

One such team is Leeds, who are now believed to be keen to snap him up.

The Whites only just managed to stay in the Premier League themselves by the skin of their teeth and with the club desperate to kick on next season, they want to add the experienced Tarkowski to their backline.

The club will face competition from Everton for his signing but if they can win the race for his signature, then it could be a shrewd deal for the club – although the Toffees believe they will complete a deal.

The Verdict

Having mentioned this on a few verdicts, it is worth mentioning again – it really would be a big surprise to see James Tarkowski lining up for Burnley throughout their Championship campaign.

The player has proven that he is a Premier League calibre player and he deserves to stay in the top flight and continue to play his football there.

There are teams interested in him from the top flight and that means he will have plenty of places to choose from when it comes down to it.

No doubt Burnley have offered him the best terms they can to try and tempt him to stay, but there isn’t a lot now though that could convince the defender to stay at Turf Moor, with Premier League football now not on the table.

Leeds do have plenty of centre-backs – Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk to name a few – but Tarkowski is arguably better than them all.