Leeds United join the race to sign in-demand player from Midlands EFL side

Leeds United are interested in signing Derby County’s teenage sensation Jason Knight, according to Football Insider.

Despite their struggles this season, the evolution of the midfielder has been a rare bright point in what otherwise has generally been a difficult campaign for the Rams.

Knight burst on the scene under Philip Cocu last season, although the 19-year-old only developed into one of Derby’s key players this term, starting 21 of their 22 Championship matches, scoring three times in all competitions, including the fourth in the thumping recent win at Birmingham.

Earlier this week, the Irish Mirror revealed that Premier League sides West Ham, Crystal Palace and Burnley all expressed their interest in Knight.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Derby County players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Polish striker, left for Tottenham, now retired Darren Bent Malcolm Christie Grzegorz Rasiak Kenny Miller

And now Marcelo Bielsa’s side are also keen on signing Knight, whose already been capped three times by the Republic of Ireland at senior level, this month, although the report from the Insider believes that a deal to bring the youngster to Elland Road is more likely to happen in the summer.

The Verdict

Leeds are clearly trying to get their own back for that play-off semi-final defeat 18 months ago.

Firstly, the Yorkshire outfit were trying to sign Louie Sibley last summer, and now they’re trying to sign another one of Derby’s biggest assets.

But with other topflight sides also in for Knight, there’s no guarantee Leeds will get their man this month or in the future.