Leeds United are the latest club to show an interest in AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi after his impressive start to the League Two season.

Who is Ali Al-Hamadi?

The 21-year-old is a name that many fans of the Yorkshire club may not know, as his minutes in the professional game have predominantly come in the fourth tier.

Failure to break through at Swansea’s academy saw the attacker move to Wycombe, and whilst they gave him his debut in football, he struggled to establish himself as a regular in the XI.

Therefore, after a loan spell in the National League, another move followed, with Al-Hamadi signing for Wimbledon in January 2022.

And, it’s a decision that has paid off for the player, as he has been given a key role at the club, and responded with some big performances for the team.

Al-Hamadi scored ten times in 19 games last season, and he has followed that up with four in 14 in the current campaign, meaning he has 14 league goals from 33 appearances for Wimbledon since arriving, which is a very respectable total.

But, his game isn’t just about goals, he has registered five assists this season as well, with the youngster still developing various areas of his game.

Leeds United track Ali Al-Hamadi

Given his form, and potential to improve, it’s no surprise that Al-Hamadi is on the radar of clubs higher up the Football League.

It was claimed last week that Sunderland are keeping tabs on the Iraq international, and the South London Press has now revealed that Leeds are weighing up a January deal.

The update states that Wimbledon would want a fee in excess of £1.2m for the player, their modern-day record, and they could consider cashing in as Al-Hamadi is about to enter the final 18 months of his contract, so January would be the time to sell in order to maximise his value.

Would Leeds be a good move for Ali Al-Hamadi?

The appeal of the Whites is obvious, as they are a huge club, who will hope to be in the Premier League next season, which is no doubt the dream for Al-Hamadi.

So, if Leeds, or Sunderland, do firm up their interest, then it’s going to be tough for the player to turn them down.

But, Al-Hamadi should be careful with his next move, as he should also be looking to get regular game time, and the reality is that it’s going to be very hard for him to get in the Leeds team right now.

Daniel Farke has a very good squad, and the likelihood is that Al-Hamadi would be playing with the 23s initially, or potentially sent out on loan.

Having said that, a few injuries, or simply impressing in training, could change things, and Al-Hamadi would no doubt back himself to make a mark.

Ultimately though, nothing can happen until January, and Al-Hamadi will just be concentrating on helping Wimbledon as they look to climb the table and progress in the FA Cup.

Al-Hamadi is sure to play a part in the cup fixture against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.