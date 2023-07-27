Leeds United have made an enquiry to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate on loan, according to Football Insider.

The Whites face competition from fellow Championship side Southampton for Holgate's signature, with Saints manager Russell Martin said to have identified the 26-year-old as a potential replacement for Duje Caleta-Car, who is attracting interest from Lyon.

Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are also said to be keen on Holgate as his list of suitors grows.

Holgate will be allowed to leave Everton on loan this summer after he fell down the pecking order at Goodison Park, with Sean Dyche preferring the likes of James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey.

The defender joined the Toffees from Barnsley in August 2015 for a fee of £2 million and after initially struggling for game time at the club, he was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion in December 2018.

Following Carlo Ancelotti's appointment as Everton manager in December 2019, Holgate established himself in the side, but his minutes were limited last season under both Frank Lampard and Dyche.

Holgate made just nine appearances in all competitions for the Toffees last season, with only four of those coming after Dyche's arrival in February.

It is not the first time Holgate has attracted interest from Leeds as the Whites were previously linked with a move in December, but his wages could prove to be a stumbling block.

Holgate's wages will reportedly increase to £72,000 a week this summer under a clause inserted into his contract which may price Championship clubs out of a move.

What is the latest on Leeds United's defensive situation?

Tightening up defensively will be a priority for Daniel Farke as he looks to mount a challenge for an instant Premier League return after the Whites conceded 78 goals last season, the most in the top flight.

Following relegation, Leeds have lost a number of their key defenders, with Robin Koch and Diego Llorente joining Eintracht Frankfurt and Roma respectively on season-long loans, while Max Wober is closing in on a loan move to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Whites have been linked with a move for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, but the Reds are thought to be demanding up to £10 million for the 26-year-old.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is set to complete a move to Elland Road and he will be a safe pair of hands who will help organise the defence, but Farke will now be keen to strengthen at the back.

Would Mason Holgate be a good signing for Leeds United?

Holgate would be an excellent signing for the Whites.

After impressing with his performances during his time at Everton, he was unfortunate not to have been given more opportunities at Goodison Park last season, although it is understandable why Dyche opted to go for two options he knows and trusts in Tarkowski and Keane during a relegation battle.

Holgate has proven his ability in the Premier League and he would be more than capable of performing in the Championship.

He would add some much-needed solidity and resilience to the Leeds defence, but with Premier League clubs among those interested, it could be tough for the Whites to convince Holgate to drop down to the second tier.