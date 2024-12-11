Leeds United are the latest club to show an interest in Louie Barry, with Aston Villa set to send the forward to the Championship after his productive spell with Stockport County.

The attacker has been highly-rated for some time, with Villa paying around €1m to sign Barry from Barcelona when he was just 16.

Since then, the 21-year-old has had various loan spells, although it wasn’t until he joined Stockport last season that things started to click for the player.

Barry scored nine goals from 20 appearances as County won promotion to the third tier, and his game has gone up another level this season, as he has managed 14 in 19 in the third tier.

Leeds United interested in Louie Barry

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Villa are keen to recall Barry in the New Year, in order to send the player to a Championship side, with reports stating that Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Coventry are among a host of clubs chasing his signature.

However, in a fresh development, TEAMtalk has revealed that Leeds are now looking to sign Barry on loan, as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his squad in the January window.

The prospect of joining the Whites is sure to appeal, as they are a big club, and they currently sit top of the Championship ahead of Wednesday’s fixtures, with promotion a real possibility this season.

Championship Table (prior to Wednesday's fixtures) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 20 22 41 2 Sheffield United 19 16 39 3 Burnley 20 17 38 4 Sunderland 20 14 37 5 Blackburn Rovers 19 6 34 6 Middlesbrough 20 9 31

Leeds United need quality in January

Whilst Barry is an outstanding prospect, and someone who could make a big difference to a Championship side this season, this is a surprising rumour as Leeds are well-stocked for wide forwards.

Barry’s versatility will appeal, as he can play down either flank or centrally, but many of his big moments for Stockport have come from the left-side of the attack.

Yet, that’s not an area Leeds desperately need to improve, as they have Dan James, Wilfried Gnonto, Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon, so they have so much quality already.

Related Concerning Willy Gnonto update emerges after Leeds United's win v Middlesbrough The way the winger was spotted moving at the end of the game wasn't a good sign.

It’s a different story when it comes to the attacking midfield role, or a central striker, and Barry could play as a number nine. However, that may not be the role to get the best out of him, and it could be argued that Leeds need someone who is better with their back to goal to bring those attacking talents into play.

So, this is one to monitor, and it makes sense that Leeds are tracking someone who could be a star at this level, but Villa and Barry will be very careful in picking his next club, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.