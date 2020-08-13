Leeds United join race with European clubs for £9m man

Leeds United are eyeing in-demand Torino centre-back Lyanco as they look to bolster their options in defence ahead of their return to the Premier League, according to a report from O Jogo.

The Whites were promoted last term and are now preparing for their first season in the top flight since 2004.

On area of concern is central defence, with reports suggesting Leeds have had two offers for Brighton centre-back Ben White, who impressed on loan at Elland Road last term.

It appears the Yorkshire club are exploring other options, with Liam Cooper the only central defender in their senior squad heading into the 2020/21 campaign, and that Lyanco is one of those.

According to a report from O Jogo, Leeds are one of a number of sides keen on the Torino centre-back with Bologna, Lille, and Sporting Lisbon also linked.

It is understood that Sporting have failed to meet the Italian club’s valuation of €10 million (£9m), which could open the door for the Premier League new boys.

The Brazilian joined Torino in 2017 but has yet to really establish himself in the starting XI, spending the 2018/19 campaign on loan with Bologna and making 17 appearances last term.

The Verdict

There is no doubt that Leeds need to sign at least one centre-back this window and while it’s right for them to push for White, they need to look elsewhere as well.

The interest from across Europe shows that Lyanco is rated and appears to have a high ceiling but I’d question whether he’s ready to plug in and play week in, week out for the Whites.

A reliable partner for Cooper needs to be their priority and you’d question whether Lyanco is ready to be that just yet.