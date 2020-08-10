Leeds United join race for talented 20-year-old midfielder

Leeds United are one of a host of clubs who have registered their interest with Chelsea regarding midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The England youth international is highly-rated at Stamford Bridge but he has understandably had to go out on loan to get minutes, with the Blues sending the 20-year-old to the Championship in the previous campaign.

Having initially shone with Charlton Athletic up until January, Gallagher then made the switch to Swansea City and was a regular as they reached the play-offs.

However, he is back with the Londoners now and the Daily Mail have revealed that Leeds are one of many in the top two tiers who are keen on the player.

The report claims that Chelsea are more inclined to loan the energetic midfielder out rather than a permanent sale and it appears as though the Whites would welcome either deal.

Marcelo Bielsa is expected to bring in around five players in the coming weeks as he looks to build a squad that is capable of thriving in the top-flight next season.

The verdict

This would be a great signing for Leeds as anyone who saw Gallagher play in the Championship last season will recognise just how good a player he is and can be.

Importantly, his style of play seems ideal for Bielsa too, with the youngster capable of pressing with intensity and he is always making forward runs off the ball from deep.

Obviously, the issue is the competition that is around for his signature but if Leeds can pull this off, whether it’s a loan or a permanent transfer, it would be an excellent move.

