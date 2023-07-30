After his 2022-23 season on loan at Burnley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a wanted man with a pathway seemingly blocked at Premier League champions Man City.

The centre-back has come through the academy at the Etihad Stadium but has featured just eight times for City - none of those outings coming in the top flight of English football.

The 21-year-old has had to develop his craft elsewhere, with loan spells at Stoke City, Anderlecht and Blackburn Rovers before linking up with Vincent Kompany once again at Turf Moor at the start of last season.

Despite having a spell out injured at the start of 2023, Harwood-Bellis was pretty much a regular for the Clarets, appearing 35 times in all competitions as they romped to the Championship title, but as of now they have not made a fresh move to bring the young defender back to the club.

West Ham United and Fulham have been credited with an interest in Harwood-Bellis, who captained England's under-21's to the European Championship trophy this summer, but a new club has emerged in the running and that is Leeds United.

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Daniel Farke's side are a fresh outfit who have joined the battle for Harwood-Bellis' services with his contract running out at City next summer.

What is Taylor Harwood Bellis' situation at Man City?

Harwood-Bellis last signed a new contract in 2021 with City, but with less than 12 months to go on his deal there is set to be a scramble for his services this summer.

However, City's valuation of the central defender could seriously put off clubs who are wanting to sign the England youth international.

Nixon has claimed that City are still wanting around £15 million for his services - that is despite having 11 months to go on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and it is a price that former loan club Burnley do not want to pay.

That could also price Leeds out of a move for Harwood-Bellis, although they have already splashed out around £12 million on Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow this summer, meaning that there is money to spend for Farke and his recruitment team - especially if some faces depart for transfer fees in the next month.

Where would Taylor Harwood-Bellis fit in at Leeds?

Should Leeds land Harwood-Bellis this summer - whether that is on loan or on a permanent basis for a big fee - then he would join a defence that needs some work doing.

Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and Charlie Cresswell are Farke's current options and then there is new signing Ampadu, but judging from the way United lined up against Nottingham Forest in a friendly, the Wales international will be used as a midfielder.

That gives Farke more scope to want a new centre-back and after being part of a very successful promotion-winning side last year, it would make sense as to why Harwood-Bellis would be targeted.

However, City will probably have to drop their price significantly or agree to a loan deal with an option to buy - which would mean Harwood-Bellis extending his contract at the Etihad by at least a year - if Leeds are going to land his services.

Max Wober's imminent departure to Borussia Monchengladbach will leave Farke short at the back