Highlights Archie Brown has drawn interest from Chelsea, West Ham, Juventus, Milan, Lyon, Brentford and Fulham due to his impressive performances.

Leeds United are also in the race for him.

However, the Whites may only be able to meet Gent's £15m valuation of the player if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Leeds United have joined the race for Gent left-back Archie Brown, according to a report from HITC.

The left-back was previously at Derby County, but left the club in 2021 and moved to Switzerland to play for Lausanne-Sport.

Then moving on to Belgian side Gent last year, he has made a real impact there and has played regularly, only being prevented from making more appearances because of a minor injury he sustained earlier this term.

Spending much of the campaign at left wing-back and left-back, Brown has been able to develop into a more defensive player and is putting in some excellent performances at this stage, allowing him to attract interest from elsewhere.

Archie Brown's 2023/24 campaign at Gent (as of March 4th) Competition Appearances Jupiler Pro League 19 UEFA Conference League 6 UEFA Conference League Qualifiers 2 Croky Cup 2 Total: 29

It has been a sharp rise for Brown who is only 21 at this stage, but could command a sizeable fee.

Latest transfer news on Archie Brown

The Guardian reported last week that Chelsea and West Ham United were both keen on the left-sided player, who can also operate as a winger if required.

He is reportedly valued at £15m - and is being tracked by other clubs too - including Italian side Juventus and Milan and French outfit Lyon.

Brentford and Fulham are two other sides thought to be keen on the 21-year-old, but it's unclear whether the pair are the Premier League teams that watched him in action at the weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino's side certainly did though - and the Blues could potentially be the most attractive option for Brown - if he isn't too worried about game time.

It's not only English top-tier teams that are in the race for the left wing-back, with HITC also reporting that teams from abroad are keeping an eye on him, as well as Leeds.

Currently sitting in third place, the Whites are in contention for a top-tier return at the first time of asking.

Leeds United are facing the same old transfer problem

Leeds will probably only be able to get this deal done if they are promoted at the end of this season.

It's a similar story with Joe Rodon, with the Wales international still having more than a year left on his contract at Tottenham.

Both of these players could be excellent additions in defence if they do go up, but even with the sales of Luis Sinisterra and others potentially to follow, it would be difficult to see the Whites bringing either in unless they secure a top-tier return at the end of this season.

They could definitely benefit from signing a new left-back though, with Junior Firpo being criticised at times during his stay at Elland Road and Sam Byram only like to be a short to medium-term option at Elland Road.

Archie Gray may be able to operate on the left-hand side if required, but a square peg in a round hole can't be a long-term solution for Daniel Farke.