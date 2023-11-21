Highlights Leeds United are interested in Cape Town Spurs striker Luke Baartman, who has already made his mark at a senior level.

Baartman's impressive performances have caught the attention of the Whites and Celtic.

Leeds are in need of a forward and Baartman could be an excellent signing, providing much-needed depth in the striker department.

Leeds United are interested in Cape Town Spurs striker Luke Baartman, according to last night's report from The Sun.

The striker is only 17 at this stage, but is already making his mark at a senior level for his current side.

Making four senior appearances this term, he was able to get himself on the scoresheet against the Kaiser Chiefs, which is an excellent achievement considering they are one of the most recognisable names in South Africa.

He has also appeared twice against the Orlando Pirates which will be a useful experience for him - and the teenager also represents South Africa at a youth international level.

The 17-year-old will be hoping to pick up some senior caps sooner rather than later - but his priority right now is probably his club considering he has already been given a chance to shine for the first team.

But a move away from his current club could be tempting this winter, especially with CT Spurs currently down at the bottom end of their division.

Who has taken an interest in Luke Baartman?

Celtic are believed to be interested in Baartman after scouting him - and the Scottish Premiership side could be an attractive destination considering the size of the club.

It could also be easier for him to break into the first team in Glasgow than it would be at a Premier League team, with English top-flight teams also taking an interest, although it's said that the Scottish outfit don't see him as someone who will be involved in the senior team in the short term.

Leeds, who are arguably in need of a forward in January, have been specifically named in The Sun's report as an interested team, with the Whites' scouting network clearly stretching far and wide.

However, it remains to be seen whether the West Yorkshire side make a move for him when the winter window opens.

Should Leeds United make a move for Luke Baartman?

Considering he's only 17, it remains to be seen whether he would be a suitable addition for the first team at this point.

But if he is, the teenager would be an excellent signing because the Whites didn't do a huge amount to improve their striker department in the summer.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

They may have brought in Joel Piroe - but he hasn't played up top for a chunk of his stay at Elland Road and with Joe Gelhardt currently out of action, that has reinforced just how little depth there is in the forward area.

If the Whites want to give themselves the best chance of winning promotion, they need to have enough depth in all areas.

And Baartman may be a good option. Considering his age, he will only get better.