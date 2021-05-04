Leeds United join Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham in transfer pursuit of 14-goal EFL man

Leeds United have reportedly re-entered the race to sign Norwich City winger Emiliano Buendia according to Foot Mercato.

Buendia has been a standout performer for Daniel Farke’s side, and has chipped in with 14 goals and 17 assists across all competitions this term.

Norwich have recently been crowned champions of the Championship, after comfortably seeing off Reading in a 4-1 win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Buendia has been with the club since 2018, and has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Canaries in recent seasons, which appear to have not gone unnoticed.

It has previously been reported that the Argentine has been attracting interest from Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham heading into the summer transfer window.

Leeds United have reportedly re-entered the race to sign Buendia now, although it remains to be seen as to which team is leading the race to land his signature.

The Yorkshire-based side are currently sat 11th in the Premier League table, and will fancy their chances of a top-half finish in their first season back in the top-flight.

Buendia and his Norwich City team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Barnsley, in what is likely to be a tricky test at Oakwell.

The Verdict:

This could be a smart bit of business by the Whites.

Buendia has been brilliant with Norwich City, and I think he’s more than capable of performing to a high standard in the Premier League in the future seasons.

He’s been a class apart this season, and deserves a move to a club that are challenging in the top-half of the top-flight. A move to Elland Road with Leeds United could be the ideal move as well for Buendia, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side adjusting well to life back in the Premier League.

Competition for places is certainly needed with Leeds next season, and Buendia would fancy his chances of forcing his way into the starting XI with the Yorkshire-based side.