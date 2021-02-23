Leeds United join Arsenal and West Ham in monitoring attacker currently on the books at EFL side

AFC Bournemouth risk losing Ajani Burchall after the young attacker rejected a scholarship deal with the South Coast club, with Leeds United reportedly interested in doing a deal to take the teenager to Yorkshire.

Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League hasn’t deterred the club from chasing after young players to bolster their under-18s and under-23s, with Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood amongst the high-profile young signings made on the back of winning the Championship.

And, as per Football Insider, the Yorkshire side could now be led to Bournemouth’s door in the pursuit of Burchall.

Burchall, 16, has reportedly been on the radar of the Premier League’s elite before now and has recently rejected the chance to sign a scholarship with Bournemouth.

The attacking talent has previously attracted interest from West Ham and Arsenal, with Leeds now seemingly involved in the mix to do a summer transfer after these latest developments surrounding the teenager’s deal at Bournemouth.

Leeds and Bournemouth swapped places in England’s footballing ladder last season, with the Whites winning promotion and the Championship title under Marcelo Bielsa.

Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League and are now facing a fight to get into the play-offs under Jonathan Woodgate.

The Verdict

Leeds are in the habit of signing young players at the minute and someone of Burchall’s calibre is sure to interest them.

He’s 16 and has so much room to grow into his potential, whether that’s at Bournemouth or not.

You would imagine that Leeds have a good chance of landing the deal given their previous success in promoting youth and helping them develop over the last few seasons.

If things align, it could be a good match.

