Highlights Joel Piroe has already become Leeds United's top goalscorer this season, netting five goals in eight Championship appearances.

Piroe has shown accuracy at goal, with an impressive 79% accuracy rate, but his shot conversation rate is only 36%.

While Piroe focuses on scoring goals, Georginio Rutter contributes to the team through passing, pressing, vision, and dribbling ability.

Despite not being in the top-two of the Championship, Leeds United have made a strong start to the season.

The Yorkshire side have hefty expectations on their shoulders this season, as they have just been relegated from the Premier League and are expected to return quickly.

Daniel Farke was given the task of getting Leeds back into the top flight, and his first job was to make changes in the summer transfer window.

One player that he brought in was striker Joel Piroe, who has been a standout performer in the league for Swansea City over the last two seasons.

Joel Piroe stats in English Football so far, via Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Swansea City 96 46 8 Leeds United 8 5 -

Piroe has already made himself Leeds’ top goalscorer for this season, but has done so while playing in an unfamiliar No.10 role, as fellow striker Georginio Rutter has been given the task of leading the line.

So, with both players fighting to lead the line for Leeds, here we have looked at each player’s stats and compared them to see who is better…

How has Joel Piroe performed so far this season?

As mentioned, Piroe is already leading the way for Leeds in the goalscoring charts, as he’s netted five goals in eight Championship appearances since arriving at Elland Road.

That has also got him high up in the scoring charts for the whole of the Championship itself.

The forward is averaging 0.49 goals per 90 minutes this season, while he is scoring a goal every 184 minutes of football.

The Dutchman has had plenty of shots on goal this season, with 14. However, the forward’s shot conversion is only 36%. His accuracy at goal is much better, sitting at 79%, as per BBC Sport.

Piroe is known as a player who is keen to take his chance whenever he has a sight at goal, and that is seen in his averaging 2.8 shots at goal per game. On average, out of those shots, 0.9 are outside of the 18-yard box and 1.5 are in the penalty area. The forward isn’t afraid to take players on, although it's not a strength of his, and that is shown by his averaging 0.4 dribbles in the league, as per WhoScored.com.

Piroe being in a deeper role has seen him attempt to get involved with the game more, as he’s picking up more passes, which has led to him averaging 0.6 key passes per game. They have yet to help him grab assists, but it will only be a matter of time before that comes if Farke continues experimenting with him in his current role, as per WhoScored.com.

How has Georginio Rutter performed this season?

Rutter joined the Yorkshire side in the January transfer window of this year, and while he struggled in the Premier League, he has adapted well to life in the second tier.

The forward has started nine of the 10 games he has been available for, and during that time, he has collected two goals and three assists.

He is currently three goals behind Piroe and is Leeds’ third-highest goalscorer this season. Rutter is averaging 0.20 goals per 90 minutes in the league, while he scores a goal every 457 minutes of football.

The 21-year-old has taken more shots than Piroe, with Rutter so far having 19 shots on goal, but his shot conversion and accuracy is a lot lower than the Dutchman’s. He has a conversion rate of 11% and an accuracy of 53%, as per BBC Sport.

But like Piroe, Rutter is taking a lot of shots on goal, averaging 2.1 shots per game, with 1.3 of them coming inside the penalty area, similar again to Piroe.

Rutter isn’t afraid of taking players on and using his pace to beat his opponent, as seen with him averaging 2.2 dribbles per game - his dribbling in the win over Watford was exceptional and a highlight of the season so far for Leeds. Rutter involves himself in the build-up as much as possible, dropping deep and wide to link play, receiving the ball on the half-turn and looking for Leeds' runners beyond him. He is averaging 2.4 key passes per 90, as per WhoScored.com, which has helped him build his assist tally.

The 21-year-old isn’t afraid of doing the dirty work, as he is averaging 0.6 tackles per game and 0.4 interceptions as well, setting the tone with his pressing and work against the ball, something you feel is giving him the edge over Piroe when it comes to Farke's choice of who leads the line.

Who is better for Leeds United between Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter?

Both players have very similar stats - they both take plenty of shots at goal and their baseline numbers in terms of goals and assists combined are good.

The duo work well together and it's difficult to pin who is Leeds’ better player. Piroe is their leading goalscorer and the man in the squad that's most likely to score 20 goals in a season, yet Rutter's passing, pressing, vision and dribbling ability see him standout as a special talent in the Championship.

Piroe might be the one grabbing the headlines with his goals - as he has done in the Championship for the last two seasons - yet he needs Rutter to continue doing the things he does well.

At this point, you can argue that they offer differing qualities of equal importance; the way all strike partnerships should be.