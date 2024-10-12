Mateo Joseph may have been dropped to the bench for Leeds United's most recent Championship fixture against Sunderland, but he's served a timely reminder of what he's capable of on international duty.

Joseph had started Leeds' opening eight league fixtures, but he was used from the bench for their trip to the Stadium of Light, with the striker somewhat struggling for goals during the early weeks of the season.

He scored just once, coming against Hull City at the end of August, and while he's also recorded three assists, Daniel Farke saw fit to freshen up for their trip to Sunderland, reintroducing Joel Piroe to the starting XI after some impressive cameo appearances.

With that in mind, the international break and the chance to get away with the Spain U21's squad has probably come at the right time for Joseph, and he sent a clear reminder to Piroe that he's coming for his place in the starting XI after the international break.

Mateo Joseph sends clear reminder to Joel Piroe on international duty

While Joseph has struggled for goals at club level this season, he had no such problem on Thursday night when he started for Spain U21's in their fixture against Kazakhstan.

The striker was at his prolific best as he bagged a hat-trick in the first half of his side's 4-3 win in Cadiz.

The Leeds striker scored three goals in 29 minutes, which is no mean feat and, while Kazakhstan U21's aren't perhaps comparable to Championship opposition, it proved to Farke and the rest of Leeds' coaching staff that he means business and knows where the back of the net is.

The 20-year-old will be hoping he can continue this momentum when Leeds are back in Championship action against Sheffield United next weekend, and he couldn't have done much more to prove a point during the international break.

After losing his starting place to Piroe last week, Joseph would have been desperate to prove a point, and his performance on the international stage will be a reminder to the Dutchman that he's coming back for his starting place.

However, in terms of the game against Sheffield United next Friday, Joseph's international duty exploits could actually work in Piroe's favour as Spain U21s face Malta on Tuesday night, meaning there's only a short turnaround for the Spaniard to travel back to Leeds and prepare.

Farke will be fully aware of how Joseph has performed on international duty, and while the game against Sheffield United may come too soon, it's served as a clear reminder that the youngster is coming back for his starting place.

Competition for starting places will please Daniel Farke

Piroe has started just two league games this season, but he's taken his chances, scoring four times and registering an assist, and this form ensured he earned a recall to the starting XI for the Sunderland game.

Farke has options in attacking areas and having a player like Piroe on the bench is the envy of most Championship clubs as he'd almost certainly start for most of them.

The competition for a starting berth has clearly brought the best out of Piroe this season, as he knows he has to take his chances when given the opportunity to ensure he has a chance of ousting Joseph.

Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe's 2024/25 Championship stats compared - Transfermarkt Player P G A Minutes played Mateo Joseph 9 1 3 675' Joel Piroe 9 4 1 248'

Perhaps Farke dropping Joseph prior to the international break has spurred the youngster on to prove a point while on international duty, and the Leeds boss will be loving the competitive nature of his squad as both players look to make the starting place their own.

Joseph has done all he can on international duty to try and force his way back into Farke's starting XI after the international break, and Piroe may be watching on nervously if the 20-year-old has another good game for Spain U21's on Tuesday night.