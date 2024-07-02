Highlights Joel Piroe's Leeds United debut season was satisfactory but not as impressive as expected.

Joel Piroe was signed by Leeds United from Swansea City in August 2023.

While his first season at Elland Road was satisfactory, some of the Leeds faithful may feel that he has not quite justified the price paid for him by The Whites.

Piroe's Swansea form convinces Leeds to make move

Piroe had just come off a phenomenal season with Swansea City, being the focal point in attack for The Swans and scoring 19 goals from an expected goals (xG) of 18.5.

This impressive form made him one of the hottest properties in the Championship, and it was no surprise that Leeds, a club with ambitions of returning to the Premier League, took a keen interest in the Dutch striker.

During his Swansea career, Piroe managed to accumulate an impressive 46 goals in 96 appearances (all competitions) for the Welsh side.

His goalscoring prowess made the signing seem like a logical move for Leeds, despite the significant fee involved.

Initially reported to be £10 million plus add-ons, the figure could eventually rise to £16 million.

For context, Swansea City paid just £2 million for his services when signing him from PSV Eindhoven.

The Welsh club’s ability to turn such a profit was a testament to their shrewd business acumen, even after PSV received a portion of the transfer fee.

Leeds' version of Piroe is hit-and-miss

Within his Leeds career, however, Piroe has looked sluggish when played as part of Daniel Farke's system.

Fans of The Whites have been quick to hint that they feel their play flows better when Piroe is out of the starting XI, despite him scoring 14 goals and registering three assists in 45 games.

This sentiment is not entirely without basis; while Piroe has had to compete with the likes of Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James, and Wilfried Gnonto for a place in Leeds' starting team, his performances have not always matched expectations.

The Yorkshire Evening Post recently reported: "Piroe has struggled for form of late, and he has attracted criticism as a result." His hit-and-miss nature was underlined in the play-offs, missing out on selection in the starting line-up in the semi-final first-leg, before returning and scoring in the 4-0 rout at Elland Road against Norwich City. He was then anonymous in the Wembley final against Southampton, much to the frustration of fans.

This has been a point of concern, particularly given that Leeds’ other attackers all possess the constant ability to beat a man and are skilled dribblers, probably beyond Bamford - the man Piroe has shared the striking position with in 2024. Simply, all Leeds' other attackers do find ways of being in the game at some point, whereas if Piroe isn't hitting the back of the net, he usually might as well not be there.

In stark contrast, Piroe's record of progressive carries stands out negatively.

As per FBREf, last season he was in the bottom 10 percent for progressive carries within Europe, a worrying statistic for someone carrying such a high price tag.

The difference in playing style has been evident, with Leeds' dynamic and fluid attacking approach seemingly at odds with Piroe’s more static, poacher-like tendencies.

Joel Piroe stats - Championship only Season (Club) Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 (Leeds United) 45 14 3 2023/24 (Swansea City) 3 0 0 2022/23 (Swansea City) 43 19 2 2021/22 (Swansea City) 45 22 6

While he has undeniable goalscoring talent, the modern game often demands more from a striker, including the ability to link play, press effectively, and contribute to the team's overall dynamic movement.

Next steps for Piroe and Leeds

Looking ahead, Leeds are entering the next season of the Championship as one of the favourites to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

The competition will be fierce, with several strong teams vying for the top spots. For Leeds to achieve their goal, Piroe's performances will need to improve significantly.

The pressure is on for the Dutchman to adapt to Farke's system, enhance his off-the-ball movement, and better integrate with his teammates.

The club and its supporters will be hoping that with a full pre-season under his belt and a better understanding of Farke’s tactical demands, Piroe can recapture the form that made him such a sought-after talent at Swansea.

Only time will tell if he can rise to the challenge and help propel Leeds back to the Premier League, but the coming season will be crucial for both the player and the club justifying a potential £16m outlay.

Will Piroe have enough in the tank to help Leeds achieve their goal of promotion, or will it be another disappointing year for the West Yorkshire club?

We will soon find out.