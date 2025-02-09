Leeds United forward Joel Piroe has scoffed at the defensive playing styles of Championship promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United.

Leeds, the Clarets and the Baldes take up the top spots of the Championship respectively, with only five points separating their race for automatic promotion.

Under the management of Daniel Farke, Leeds have maintained an aggressive, attacking approach that has seen them outscore their direct rivals. Meanwhile, Burnley and Sheffield United have relied on more disciplined defensive strategies to grind out results.

Speaking to Dutch publication AD, Whites talisman Piroe noted a distinct playing style difference between Leeds United and the teams that sit below them - and it’s backed up in the numbers.

Leeds United have scored 62 goals so far this season - to the Blades’ 43 and Burnley’s 37 - and though their defensive numbers sit in the middle of the leading pack, Piroe has affirmed that the West Yorkshire club are having “more fun" in their quest to return to the Premier League.

Leeds United striker Joel Piroe issues jibe at Burnley and Sheffield United

Piroe was quick to point out what he sees as a more pragmatic approach from his side’s closest challengers, suggesting that their focus on defensive stability contrasts with Leeds’ more attacking philosophy.

“Burnley and Sheffield United play more from defence,” Piroe told the Dutch press, as relayed by LeedsLive.

“That’s how they get results, you know. But we force victories more, I think. For me, the attack is also more fun.”

His words highlight the contrast between clubs at the top end of the Championship. While Burnley and Sheffield United are effective at stifling opposition attacks and capitalising on set-piece situations, Leeds United lead the Championship for counter-attacking goals, and create chances through open play.

The Dutchman acknowledged the challenges of playing in England, where defenders are typically more physical than in the Eredivisie, but he relishes the battle every matchday.

“It’s a struggle every week. In England, the defenders are always physically strong," Piroe added.

"And they throw themselves for every ball. There is much more of that dedication than in the Netherlands.

“But I have the best job in professional football. As a striker, you can score and then you are the celebrated man. Beautiful, right? I’m living my dream here.”

Joel Piroe has been a star for Leeds United in 2024-25 after indifferent debut campaign

Beyond the on-field action, Piroe expressed his admiration for Leeds United as a club, citing its stature, fanbase, and atmosphere as key to his enjoyment.

Piroe scored 14 times in the Championship last season following his move from Swansea City, but spent most of the second half of his debut campaign on the bench and used as an impact substitution.

Finding the back of the net 13 times in the league in 2024-25, Piroe is on course to better last season's record, and he is loving life in Yorkshire.

“I feel completely at home at Leeds United,” Piroe claimed.

“This is really a very big club. You can already feel that when you walk around here. To everything. The atmosphere in the city, the fans, and the history of the club.

“Man, the people here go crazy around those matches. The experience is very intense. In the stadium, you stand in a hurricane of sound. It is very special to experience that.”

With Piroe thriving and Leeds continuing their push for promotion, it’s clear that both the player and the club are enjoying their journey together.

If their attacking approach continues to yield results, Piroe’s belief in forcing victories might just secure Leeds an automatic return to the Premier League.