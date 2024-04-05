Highlights Players like Summerville and Gnonto could shine in the Premier League if Leeds get promoted, but key departures could hinder their success.

Joel Piroe's future at Leeds is uncertain, with limited game time and competition in his positions. Farke may look to sell him this summer.

Balancing the budget will be crucial for Leeds, meaning Piroe's potential departure could help boost funds for recruiting new players.

Leeds United's recruitment team will be looking at what players the club needs to recruit if they are promoted to the Premier League.

It could definitely be argued that they already have some of the players in place needed to compete in the Premier League, with Crysencio Summerville clearly too good for the Championship and Willy Gnonto only likely to get better following a promising 2022/23 campaign at the top level before the Whites' relegation.

But they have some players since their drop to the Championship, with Robin Koch and Luis Sinisterra sealing permanent moves away from Elland Road, as well as Tyler Adams.

Remaining in the top flight in the long term will be Leeds' key aim if they are promoted at the end of this term, but as Daniel Farke will know from his time at Norwich City, heavy financial backing will be needed to give the club the best opportunity of achieving this goal.

Not only will players come in if they are promoted, but some players are likely to depart and Joel Piroe could be one of those who leaves.

Joel Piroe's current situation at Leeds United

Piroe arrived from Swansea City for a fee of more than £10m back in the summer, with the Dutchman impressing for the Swans during his two-year spell in South Wales.

He has continued to score at this level during the 2023/24 campaign at Elland Road, starting regularly as an attacking midfielder earlier in the season.

Joel Piroe's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (as of 05/04/24) Appearances 36 Goals 11 Assists 3

However, his game time has been more limited since the start of 2024, with the Dutchman registering just two goals during this calendar year due to this.

This lack of game time isn't ideal for a player who is 24 and needs as much game time as possible in his quest to develop.

And if he fails to win more starts between now and the end of the season, he will surely be questioning whether Elland Road is the best place for him to stay in the long term.

Reasons why Joel Piroe may fear for his future if Leeds United are promoted

There are plenty of reasons why the 24-year-old may be fearing for his future.

Piroe can operate both as a striker and as a central attacking midfielder, but Rutter is likely to remain ahead of him in the pecking order in the latter position considering how much the Frenchman has contributed this season.

The Dutchman played as a striker at Swansea though - and may be keen to be the main man up top for Leeds in the long term.

Unfortunately for him, the experienced Patrick Bamford has been ahead of him in the pecking order, with Rutter also able to operate up top if required.

Joe Gelhardt may not be Leeds' long-term solution up top, but Mateo Joseph has done a magnificent job in recent months, scoring a brace against Chelsea in the FA Cup and establishing himself as a real asset under Farke.

Joseph should only get better considering his age - and if he continues to develop well - Piroe is someone the Whites could sell this summer.

Only 24, a capable scorer at this level and having more than three years left on his contract, Leeds may see him as a player they could cash in on for a sizeable amount to boost their budget for the summer.

Balancing the books will be key, even if Leeds win promotion at the end of this term, so Piroe may be fearing that his time in West Yorkshire could be coming to an end just a year after he committed to a long-term contract.