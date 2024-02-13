Highlights Leeds United have a wealth of attacking options compared to other Championship sides.

Patrick Bamford has emerged as the preferred centre-forward over Joel Piroe due to his form and ability to fit into the team's system.

Piroe still has a role to play off the bench and has shown his ability to score important goals, but his long-term future at Leeds remains uncertain.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Compared to a vast number of sides across the Championship, it would be fair to say that Leeds United have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to attacking options.

And that's been proven in many of United's games throughout the season, with Crysencio Summerville in particular, the constant threat which Daniel Farke can call upon to produce a moment of sheer quality.

Besides the Dutchman, other options such as club-record signing Georginio Rutter, Daniel James and Wilfried Gnonto highlight the strength of this Leeds squad going forward.

So does Summerville's compatriot Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford, and this is where Farke has had his most recent dilemma.

Daniel Farke endures Bamford, Piroe dilemma

A couple of months ago, it would have seemed bizzare that this debate between who is deployed better as a centre-forward at Elland Road, as there couldn't have been a greater contrast in form between the two of them.

However, since recording his first goal since a 4-1 defeat at AFC Bournemouth on April 30th 2023 in the New Year's Day success over Birmingham City, Bamford hasn't looked back, and has subsequently shouldered the responsibility of spearheading the Whites' attack once again.

Therefore, Piroe, whose transfer could cost Leeds up to £16m as per the Athletic, has had to make do with substitute cameos of late, but still netted a crucial last-gasp penalty against Preston North End.

Joel Piroe vs Patrick Bamford Championship Stats (01/01/24 - 12/02/24) Piroe Total Bamford Total Matches Played 5 6 Minutes Played 58 509 Goals 1 4 Assists 0 1 Shots on Target 2 11 xG 0.88 3.42 Average Rating 6.8 7.28 All stats as per SofaScore (Correct as of February 12th 2024)

Bamford making a difference for Leeds now

Unsurprisingly, this has sparked a debate within the Leeds fanbase.

Considering Piroe netted 41 times for Swansea City across 88 Championship appearances, it's frightening for the rest of the division that a man who has also gone on to score 10 goals in his first 27 league games for Leeds has to hold a place on the bench.

Such sentiments have been echoed by our Whites' fan pundit Kris Smith, when speaking exclusively to Football League World.

"It is a shame we've not been able to get a 100% tune out of Piroe so far, but the fact he's hit double figures already and this being the case is quite positive, I think," Smith began.

"The issue for Piroe is that Farke hasn't been able to fit him in to any role within the system. There's two that he's played in - he isn't a number nine, that much is obvious, and he isn't someone who can sit deep and orchestrate like Georginio Rutter has, and more recently, in terrific circumstances.

"Bamford's re-emergence as a starter has really proved the difference between the two apart from the finishing. We've looked so much more coherent when Bamford's been there, rather than Piroe, who's largely been anonymous outside of his third-man running to get on the end of chances, which have been created by everyone else for him.

"Out of possession, our pressing has been so much better with Bamford in the team."

Smith concluded: "I think for Piroe, there's still a role for him. He's still come up with important goals off the bench, such as the penalty against Preston, but it's frustrating knowing we put so much money down for a player that seemingly looks a tough fit for how we line up."

Next up for Leeds United

Both Piroe and Bamford will have vital roles to play between now and May 4th if Leeds are to beat Southampton and Ipswich for the second automatic promotion place.

The frustration Smith alludes to regarding Piroe's cost is understandable, as this predicament leaves potential question marks over his long-term future in West Yorkshire.

However, everyone knows what the 24-year-old is capable of at this level, which is an ominous thought for opposition defenders and managers, in particular, when they see him warming up on the sidelines.

Leeds have won six league games on the bounce, and will be looking to continue that run away to Piroe's former side, Swansea City, on Tuesday night.