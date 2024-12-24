Leeds United are set to have Joe Rodon available for their Boxing Day clash away at Stoke City.

This is according to head coach Daniel Farke, who revealed this positive update to the Yorkshire Evening Post just a matter of days before the Whites' trip to the bet365 Stadium.

Leeds are heading to Staffordshire at a very tricky time for the Potters, with Narcis Pelach under plenty of pressure to secure results after struggling in recent times.

Another defeat or two could potentially see Stoke make yet another change in the dugout, with Pelach thought to be under pressure at this stage.

They face a Leeds side that have thrived for much of the season.

Though they have slipped up occasionally, the West Yorkshire outfit can be fairly pleased with their progress this term, especially after losing a number of key players during the summer transfer window.

Currently in the automatic promotion mix, Farke will be desperate for his team to continue picking up wins to solidify their place there, something that will be easier said than done.

Championship table (1st-3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 22 21 48 2 Leeds United 22 26 45 3 Burnley 22 19 44

Joe Rodon boost emerges ahead of Stoke City tie

Rodon suffered a cut on his head against Oxford United last Saturday and was forced to have treatment.

Despite sustaining this injury, the Welshman was able to play on and finish the game, something that was important, with Ethan Ampadu only just returning to action and Pascal Striujk being limited to a place on the bench because of a minor hamstring issue.

Max Wober was also out injured after picking up a knee problem.

Ahead of this game though, there's some positive injury news to report, with Farke revealing that Rodon should be fine to play in Staffordshire.

The Whites' boss said: "A little cut on his (Rodon) head, it seems he has too many edges on his head and quite often has a bloody face.

"He's a warrior and he will be ready to go again. All the others seem to be alright, we have to assess them but no injuries have been reported. For that I'm carefully optimistic it looks quite good."

With some of their central defenders carrying knocks and only just returning from injury, it's important that Rodon is available.

It's especially important at a time when Leeds don't really have a lot of depth in this area.

Rodon is an especially good player to have, as one of the best central defenders in the league, with the Welshman likely to be a key figure in guiding the Whites back to the Premier League.

Stoke are struggling at this stage, but they still have Tom Cannon who can make a real difference.

If Rodon can keep Cannon fairly quiet, it would be difficult to see the Whites not picking up a point or three on Boxing Day.