Blackburn Rovers halted Leeds United's bid to return to the top of the Championship with a gritty 1-0 win at Ewood Park, which has frustrated Whites defender Joe Rodon.

Todd Cantwell's first-half penalty, awarded after Ao Tanaka brought down Tyrhys Dolan in the box, was enough for the in-form Rovers to secure their third consecutive victory.

Despite being under pressure for much of the second half, Blackburn had opportunities of their own to extend their lead late on but ultimately held on for a narrow win.

The defeat ended Leeds' three-game winning run and leaves them three points behind league leaders Sheffield United and a point behind second-placed Burnley.

It was Daniel Farke's side's third league defeat of the campaign, but all have been 1-0 thus far. A similar pattern emerged last season, with Leeds losing five of their ten league defeats by the same scoreline.

Championship standings (01/12/24) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 18 16 38 2 Burnley 18 17 36 3 Leeds United 18 18 35 4 Sunderland 18 13 33 5 Middlesbrough 18 11 30 6 Watford 18 2 30 7 West Brom 18 7 28 8 Blackburn Rovers 17 4 28

Joe Rodon reacts to latest Leeds United defeat at the hands of Blackburn

A pattern is perhaps emerging for Leeds when up against a particular type of opposition, with John Eustace responsible for three of those eight 1-0 defeats himself. Teams sit and compact when they have a lead to protect, and Blackburn did that to great effect.

That was much to the frustration of Rodon, who relayed his thoughts via LUTV. He said: "The performance in the first half was nowhere near the standards.

"We've let them [the fans] down, so it is nowhere near good enough.

"You know when you don't score goals against these teams, you know what they're going to do.

"That's what they always do. They change their system and they always park the bus.

"We know everything about these teams, we come prepared, and we know everyone changes their system against us.

"But we didn't punish them and we weren't ruthless enough. That's what happens and we lose the game.

"We were a bit naive and we lacked the cutting edge."

Leeds United have clear tactical issues under Daniel Farke

Leeds are still in a strong position this season after they missed out on promotion last year, but there are challenges Farke needs to find better answers for; ones that continue to be an issue for the team this season already.

Leeds started to struggle when teams compact the middle of the pitch or sit deep in a low block, and solutions can be found both tactically and in the transfer market. However, Farke has won the league twice at this level, and finished in third during his other full season last term.

In many ways, that makes him the right man for the job, and Rodon is right to be frustrated that the attack weren't more ruthless.

That said, he cannot be all too surprised that teams play a different game against Leeds, given the technical superiority and quality differential between themselves and most other second tier sides.