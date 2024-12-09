Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is keen on a January transfer move to Scottish giants Rangers.

According to Football Insider, the 22-year-old is willing to accept a move to Ibrox in the new year when the winter market opens.

Gelhardt has struggled for game time in Daniel Farke’s side so far this season, making just two league appearances from the opening 19 fixtures.

This has led to speculation over his immediate future at Elland Road, as we quickly approach the January window.

Joe Gelhardt’s Rangers transfer interest

Gelhardt is reportedly keen to join Rangers in the January window, but the club will face stiff competition from a number of clubs in the Championship.

It has previously been reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post that sides like Stoke City, Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle are all interested in the youngster.

It is understood that Rangers will be targeting the loan market this winter due to a lack of funds for permanent deals.

This has led them to turn their attention to Gelhardt ahead of a potential move for the second half of the campaign.

Despite the competition from a number of sides in England, it is believed that the forward is keen to join the Glasgow outfit when the window opens.

Gelhardt will be looking for consistent game time, having been far down the pecking order throughout Farke’s tenure at Leeds so far.

Joe Gelhardt’s Leeds United game time

Joe Gelhardt - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 20 (5) 2 (2) 2022-23 15 (1) 0 (2) 2023-24 10 (2) 0 2024-25 2 (0) 0 As of December 9th

Gelhardt featured just 10 times in the Championship for Leeds last season, including only two starts, as the club pushed for promotion to the Premier League.

The forward returned from a loan spell at Sunderland in the summer of 2023, where he contributed three goals and three assists in the league from 18 games.

But he has been unable to convince Farke to make him an integral part of the first team squad since his return to Elland Road, despite having the versatility to play in multiple attacking positions.

Leeds are again chasing top flight promotion this season, but it is increasingly likely Gelhardt won’t be around in 2025 to aid that ambition.

Gelhardt loan to Rangers would be a promising step forward

Gelhardt needs to go out on loan in January at the very least, as this lack of game time is proving detrimental to his development.

He has been unable to kick on since returning from Sunderland, and it raises questions as to why he wasn’t loaned out again sooner.

Rangers would be a promising next step in his career at the Scottish giants will be able to offer him consistent minutes while competing for major honours, as well as in Europe.

If he can emulate Adam Idah’s loan to Celtic from last year, then it would prove a beneficial move for all parties.