Fees behind expected Leeds United transfer emerge

Joe Gelhardt will cost Leeds United an initial fee of £1m, but the deal itself could raise Wigan Athletic up to £2.5m in add-ons.

Leeds are leading the chase for Gelhardt and are widely expected to get a deal for the teenage striker over the line in the coming week, taking advantage of Wigan’s precarious financial position.

As per David Anderson at the Mirror, Gelhardt will become the club’s third signing of the summer in the coming week, following loanees Helder Costa and Illan Meslier through the door at Elland Road.

The initial fee involved is going to be £1m, but Gelhardt could cost the Whites around £2.5m in add-ons further down the line.

Leeds continue to be busy in the transfer market and will make Wigan’s 18-year-old striker Joe Gelhardt their third signing for an initial £1m, rising to £2.5m with add-ons. Leeds also in talks with Man City to re-sign Jack Harrison for a third season on loan. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) August 4, 2020

Gelhardt, 18, announced himself to the Championship this season with the Latics.

After debuting in 2018/19, Gelhardt has added a further 18 league appearances this term, scoring a first senior goal in the 2-2 draw with Hull City earlier in the season.

Should the striker link up with Leeds, he’d be joining the likes of Leif Davis and Jordan Stevens who have switched other EFL clubs to join the ranks at Elland Road.

That pair have debuted under Marcelo Bielsa, but previous reports in the national media have indicated that should Gelhardt sign from Wigan, he will link up with Huddersfield Town on loan to work with Carlos Corberan.

Corberan is the former Leeds under-23 coach.

The Verdict

The numbers involved in this deal make it brilliant for Leeds and not so good for Wigan.

Gelhardt is a top teenage talent and at £2.5m maximum, he’s a steal.

He will make the grade at Leeds eventually and the Whites appear to have a pathway cleared for his development.

Thoughts? Let us know!