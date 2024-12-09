It's fair to say that it's been yet another frustrating campaign for Joe Gelhardt at Leeds United, and with the January transfer window just around the corner, he could well be eyeing an exit.

The 22-year-old has really struggled for playing time since Daniel Farke was appointed Leeds boss last summer, and after just 13 appearances last season, the current campaign has proved even tougher.

Gelhardt has played just 72 minutes of football across three games this season, and he'll be hopeful of a January move materialising.

Thankfully for the striker, he has been the subject of transfer interest from Scottish giants Rangers recently, with a number of Championship clubs also reportedly interested, and while a move to Ibrox could appeal to him, Rangers' bitter rivals Celtic may feel aggrieved.

Potential Joe Gelhardt Rangers move may raise Celtic fear

It recently emerged that Gelhardt is reportedly keen on a move to Rangers, understandable when you consider his lack of playing time at Elland Road, but it may strike fear into Celtic.

The Bhoys were linked with Gelhardt last January with Brendan Rodgers keen to bring him to Celtic Park, but a move failed to materialise, and it would obviously be a huge blow if he joined their biggest rivals 12 months on.

As it transpired, Celtic didn't miss the striker too much as they signed Adam Idah from Norwich City instead, who helped to fire them to the Scottish Cup title as well as the Scottish Premiership, but he's clearly a player that Rodgers likes, and he surely won't want him to join Rangers.

It goes without saying that the two clubs will be battling it out with each other for silverware towards the business end of the season, and while Rangers are currently 11 points behind Celtic, meaning they'll find it difficult to lift the title, there are still bragging rights to play for, as well as cup competitions.

Both sides clearly feel that Gelhardt is a player who could make a big impact and score goals in Scotland, and seeing the 22-year-old join Rangers would be a blow to Celtic as he's a player they've had on their radar in the past.

If Rangers are ambitious, they should try to arrange a deal to sign Gelhardt as soon as the window opens to save time, and with a game against Celtic on the 2nd January it would be a statement of intent if he was available.

At the moment it looks as if Celtic will canter to the Scottish Premiership title, but signing Gelhardt could just give Rangers a glimmer of hope and raise fear amongst their biggest rivals.

Leeds United need to let Joe Gelhardt leave the club in January

Gelhardt is a talented player and at the age of 22 he's still got plenty of time on his side, but he has to leave Elland Road in January for the benefit of his career.

He's contracted to Leeds until the summer of 2027, so there's still plenty of time for him to turn his career around at the club, and so a potential loan move in January will benefit all parties if Farke wishes to keep him at the club long-term.

Joe Gelhardt's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Wigan Athletic 2018-20 21 1 0 Leeds United 2020- 57 3 5 Sunderland (Loan) 2023 20 3 3

Leeds have the likes of Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford at their disposal, and the fact that Gelhardt hasn't even been making the bench recently suggests that he won't be missed should he depart in January.

Gelhardt was scoring goals in the Premier League not too long ago, and a move to Rangers certainly makes sense, and Celtic may just be watching on nervously.