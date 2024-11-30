Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt may struggle to source a permanent move away in January with a loan exit more likely, according to journalist Dan Bardell.

Bardell believes clubs will struggle to pay the amount needed to lure him away from the Whites permanently, speaking about the player's future in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

The 22-year-old has been stuck behind the likes of Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph in the pecking order this term, with the latter establishing himself as an important first-team player.

But even before Joseph's emergence as a first-team asset, he was struggling for game time, with Piroe playing regularly under Daniel Farke and Patrick Bamford also available as a decent option when fit.

This consigned Gelhardt to a limited number of appearances in all competitions last season - and he hasn't been able to feature regularly this season either.

He has been on the bench at times, but the young striker has spent much of the season out of the matchday squad altogether and with this in mind, it seems as though a January exit is inevitable.

The striker last played regularly when he was at Sunderland on loan during the January 2023 winter window, with the player being signed after Ellis Simms' loan stay at the Stadium of Light was cut short.

The Leeds man was a much-needed figure on Wearside, with Simms leaving and Ross Stewart spending much of the 2022/23 campaign out injured.

He may not have scored that regularly under Tony Mowbray or secured promotion with the Black Cats, but he was still able to secure some valuable experience there and came back to Elland Road ready to challenge for a first-team place last term.

Joe Gelhardt's loan spell at Sunderland (2022/23) (All competitions) Appearances 20 Goals 3 Assists 3

Dan Bardell assesses chances of Joe Gelhardt sealing permanent Leeds United exit in January

Despite being retained by Daniel Farke throughout the German's tenure, Gelhardt hasn't been able to make a real impact for the Whites since their relegation in 2023.

With this in mind, a permanent exit could be on the cards for the striker during the winter window, but his contract doesn't expire until 2027.

This puts Leeds in a position to demand a considerable amount for the 22-year-old - and journalist Bardell believes the type of clubs that are interested in him won't be able to afford a permanent switch for him in January.

Related Leeds United and Burnley blow as Brighton January transfer stance revealed Barber believes Ferguson will be a key player for the Seagulls throughout the 2024/25 campaign, despite being linked with an exit.

The reporter said: "I think the problem is that the level of club that Gelhardt would be moving to, those clubs aren’t going to have the finances to pay for a permanent move.

"If he’s going to go it’s a loan or nothing because clubs at that level aren’t going to be able to afford a transfer fee. It’s not going to do Leeds any good to lose him for a low fee so I think if he does go it will be a loan."

Interested clubs may find contract factor key in their struggles to sign Joe Gelhardt permanently

The Yorkshire Evening Post have linked Gelhardt with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, Preston North End and Stoke City, as well as Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Even the Gers may not have that much money to spend in Janaury, so you can see where Bardell is coming from.

Clubs often use much of their transfer budget for the season during the summer window - and Gelhardt could be especially hard to buy because of his contract situation.

Clubs may not value him that high financially because of his lack of game time since the start of the 2023/24 season, but Leeds will be looking for a decent amount, considering his current deal doesn't expire until 2027.

With this in mind, a loan exit may be the most viable outcome for the 22-year-old at this stage.